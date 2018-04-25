CRONNOS®, a Triple Protection Fungicide for Soybean Rust, Expects Final Registration in Brazil

CRONNOS® is a unique three-way mixture fungicide for soybean rust, including a multisite protectant. Its liquid formulation, CRONNOS® TOV provides effective protection for soybean diseases, saves time for growers by strongly adhering to the plants' leaves and preventing spray nozzles from clogging. Its flexibility provides farmers with further benefit by being able to apply the fungicide at any time during the plant's development.

Soybean rust is a highly impactful disease which causes significant damage. It is particularly destructive since it can develop very quickly, be carried by wind over large distances, and cause rapid, irreparable loss of leaves, with the possibility of causing crop losses of up to 80%. The market size of this key segment amounts to approximately $1.6 billion annually.

"Soybean rust has developed resistance over the years and there was an urgent need to create a viable, long-term strategy for soybean fungicides," said Rodrigo Gutierrez, VP ADAMA Brazil. "With its unique liquid formulation, CRONNOS® TOV is creating a new age of combating this devastating disease and will become a vital solution for Brazilian farmers in protecting their soybean yields and livelihood."

The launch of CRONNOS®, together with the recently launched NIMITZ® in Brazil, is expected to bring highly effective and safe solutions to farmers, and to make a significant contribution to the growth of ADAMA.



