Cronometer hopes to welcome MyPlate users and ease transition to new tracking app

News provided by

Cronometer

19 Jun, 2023, 07:57 ET

  • In response to news of MyPlate app closing its doors, Cronometer hopes to ease user journey while transitioning to an alternative nutrition tracking app.
  • Cronometer hopes to speak with current MyPlate users to understand their needs and learn how they can better support their nutrition tracking requirements.
  • Cronometer is offering all previous MyPlate users a 15% discount off a premium Cronometer Gold subscription.

REVELSTOKE, BC, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Amongst recent news of calorie counting app MyPlate, closing its doors, Cronometer aims to ease the transition over to an alternative nutrition tracker. In order to better understand the needs of current MyPlate users, leading nutrition tracking app, Cronometer is asking for feedback via an online survey and is also encouraging users to reach out to [email protected] with any concerns they may have about making the switch.

"Of course, we want to help all current MyPlate users and welcome them with open arms to our platform, but our hearts also go out to any of the staff members, business owners and investors that may have been impacted from these events." Aaron Davidson, CEO of Cronometer, "We understand this is a challenging time for everyone that is a part of the MyPlate community and hope that we can help by offering a solid alternative, which fits most people's nutrition tracking needs."

In an effort to reduce friction while transitioning to an alternative tracking app, Cronometer has compiled a list of the main differences between the two apps and has provided guidance for what MyPlate users can expect when switching to Cronometer. For more details, click here.

Cronometer has also extended a 15% discount to MyPlate users, which can be used towards a Cronometer Gold subscription. Those looking to redeem this offer can click here which will automatically apply the savings upon signing up or signing in. Do note, however, that the discount can only be redeemed via the web version of the Cronometer app.

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a leading health and nutrition tracker with a comprehensive nutrition database. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, lab-analyzed sources. Cronometer is aimed at helping anyone looking to develop healthy habits and gain a better insight into their health and nutrition. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 7.5 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Visit cronometer.com for more information.

