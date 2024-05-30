Cronometer Unveils Free Men's Health Nutrition Score For The Month Of June

Leading Nutrition Tracking App Promotes Optimal Nutrition In Support Of Men's Health Month

REVELSTOKE, BC, June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In support of Men's Health Month, leading nutrition tracking app, Cronometer, has unlocked their Men's Health Nutrition Score for all users. The score will be available for free until June 30.

Features/benefits of the Men's Health Nutrition Score include:

Helps men achieve optimal nutrition

Bundles six nutrients males are typically lacking to provide an overall score

As the user logs food intake into the app, they can easily assess how well they are achieving nutrient targets within the 'men's health' category

The Men's Health Nutrition Score, which is normally behind a paywall, highlights nutrients that males are typically lacking, including fiber, vitamin A, vitamin D, magnesium, calcium, and protein. As a user logs their food intake into the app, the Nutrition Score updates and gives an easy way to gauge if they are hitting all their recommended daily intakes for these nutrients.

"While studies on single nutrients offer mixed results, our holistic approach to nutrient profiles provides a more complete picture of health," suggests Karen Stark, Lead Nutrition Scientist at Cronometer.

The Men's Health Nutrition Score was originally developed by Cronometer's Lead Nutrition Scientist, Karen Stark and released to users in May of 2022.

Studies have found that, despite advances in medical technology and research, men continue to live an average of 7 years less than women. Although there are numerous factors that play a part in this, research shows that proactive health behaviours such as nutrition tracking have a positive impact on health and well-being.

"By providing detailed and accurate nutrition information to our users, we hope to help people enjoy a healthy and balanced lifestyle," says Aaron Davidson, CEO at Cronometer.

A survey of Cronometer users found that 88% of men who use Cronometer report their activity levels to be lightly active to very active, with just 13% reporting they are sedentary compared to the U.S. national average of 25%. Additionally, the survey found that 78% of male Cronometer users are on track to reach or have reached their health goals.

By providing complimentary access to the Men's Health Nutrition Score during the month of June, the company hopes to help educate men on the importance of nutrition and encourage the use of preventative health measures.

Anyone looking to take advantage of Cronometer's Men's Health Nutrition Score can sign up for a Cronometer account for free.

Along with the release of the Men's Health Nutrition Score, Cronometer notes the limitations of current practices in the medical and nutrition industries when it comes to inclusivity of trans and non-binary people. Currently, due to a lack of scientific research available to account for other options, nutrient target calculations are sex-based, forcing users to choose a sex in order to accurately calculate settings within the app. Cronometer hopes to improve how the app serves this community and are asking anyone who identifies as trans or non-binary to reach out to their team at [email protected] to discuss how they can better achieve this.

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a leading health and nutrition tracker with a comprehensive nutrition database. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, lab-analyzed sources. Cronometer is aimed at helping anyone looking to develop healthy habits and gain a better insight into their health and nutrition. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 9 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Visit cronometer.com for more information and connect with Cronometer on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Cronometer