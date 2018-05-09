Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Conference ID: 6517419

Toll-free dial-in number: 888-231-8191

International dial-in number: 647-427-7450

Additionally, an audio replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call's completion and until 11:59 p.m. EST on May 29, 2018. Instructions for the audio replay are provided below:

Toll-free dial-in number: 855-859-2056

Passcode: 6517419

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group is a globally diversified and vertically integrated cannabis company with a presence across four continents. The Company operates two wholly-owned Canadian licensed producers regulated under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations: Peace Naturals Project Inc., which was the first non-incumbent medical cannabis license granted by Health Canada and Original BC Ltd. (British Columbia), which is based in the Okanagan Valley. The Company has multiple international production and distribution platforms including Germany, Israel and Australia. The Company is rapidly expanding its global footprint as it focuses on building an international iconic brand portfolio and developing disruptive intellectual property. Cronos Group is committed to building industry leading companies that transform the perception of cannabis and responsibly elevate the consumer experience.

