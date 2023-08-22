Cronus Global and Turbozaurs Roll into Toy Fair New York

Agency to Launch Licensing Program for Hit Animated Series

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cronus Global , an international brand licensing agency, has announced that it will be representing the hit animated series, Turbozaurs , for brand partnerships and licensing in the United States and Canada across all consumer products categories. The partnership arrives just as Turbozaurs expands its U.S. presence through Amazon Prime , and with an all new sixth season in development.

Turbozaurs New Preschool Animated Series from Tale Wind Animation Studios Meet the Turbozaurs (from left to right): Bull, Jerry, Unky, Sirena, Chuck, Thor and Jo

The preschool series, produced by Tale Wind Animation, is a fun-filled story about dinosaurs that can transform instantly into Turbozaurs, super powerful vehicles, each with a unique set of features. Meet Thor, a loveable stegosaurus who can change into a backhoe, Jerry the pterodactyl who transforms into a drone mid-flight, and Bull the triceratops who becomes half bulldozer, half tow-truck in an instant. These Turbozaurs, along with their other dino-pals, are discovered by three kids: Peter, Katie, and fearless toddler, Florian. Together, they form a special rescue team of friends that can work through any challenge, whether it's discovering hidden treasure, rescuing a lost pet, thwarting neighborhood bullies, or finding ways in which to protect the environment.

With 105 episodes currently available, Turbozaurs has amassed over 300 million views and 500K+ subscribers on YouTube. The series is offered in 20 languages and is distributed globally including a special 10-year partnership via Alibaba's Group's, Youku, to co-produce and distribute Turbozaurs' 5th season. The first season of Turbozaurs is available to watch in the U.S. on Amazon Prime, with additional streaming service partnerships to be announced later this year.

"Turbozaurs' streaming success has created a significant opportunity to bring the incredible story and characters to life through licensed merchandise," says Karen Asatryan, CEO of Tale Wind Animation Studio. "Our partnership with Cronus Global will allow us to develop Turbozaurs-branded products to satisfy new audiences as we expand distribution into the U.S. and Canadian markets."

"The clever fusion of dinosaurs and cars in Turbozaurs naturally lends itself to a broad range of consumer goods, especially within the toy category," says Kristin Calzada, President of Cronus Global. "Our goal is to bring new licensed partners on board to create products so kids can recreate the transformative fun of these characters and engage in the imaginative play brought to life in this new animated series."

Cronus Global will be seeking prospective partners for Turbozaurs at the upcoming Toy Fair New York (September 30 - October 3 at the Javits Center). To make an appointment at the show or to learn more about Turbozaurs, please contact Kristin Calzada at [email protected].

About Tale Wind Animation Studio:

Tale Wind Animation is a creative-driven entertainment company established in 2019. The studio creates, develops and produces hit shows that captivate and inspire kids and families all over the world. Tale Wind's most well-known IP is the Turbozaurs animated series, distributed in more than 30 countries in 20 languages. Tale Wind continues its expansion into new markets. The series is now available in Latin America and North America in addition to Europe and Asia. Four seasons are already produced, and season 5 will be released shortly.

About Cronus Global:

Cronus Global is bringing a new level of service to the Licensing Industry by delivering targeted business materials like customized product pitches and tapping into white-space categories to increase licensing opportunities for its clients. Cronus Global believes that through an effective mix of collaborations, product licensing, brand partnerships, and direct-to-retail initiatives that clients are able to achieve optimal exposure for their brands while maximizing consumer touchpoints. The company's tag line: "It's About TIME" speaks also to Cronus Global's focus on creating time-saving brand management solutions so that its clients can get back to the business of doing business. The company is headquartered in the Los Angeles, CA area. To learn more about Cronus Global, visit www.cronusglobal.com .

Media Contact:

Company: Biztopia Partners

Contact: Jill Rose, APR

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (316) 213-8789

SOURCE Cronus Global