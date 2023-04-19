Crooked Beverage Adds Capitol Beverage Sales as exclusive conduit to Minnesota's largest Venues, Retailers and Restaurants

Ensuring mainstream access to its industry leading tonics

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crooked Beverage Company , announced today that it has signed an agreement with Capitol Beverage Sales , one of the largest beverage distributors in Minnesota, to facilitate the company's mainstream market adoption. Capitol Beverage Sales provides sales and distribution services to the Nation's most recognized brands. They service more than 3000 retail and on premise customers across the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area, including US Bank Stadium , Target Field , Target Center and Xcel Energy Center . They also are a major distributor to Target , Total Wine , Cub , and almost every major restaurant in the Twin Cities.

Crooked Beverage Co. has been instrumental in both educating sales teams and retail staff on the regulations, best practices and recommendations associated with the sale and consumption of THC beverages. The crookED program has helped some of the largest retailers overcome the associated risks of selling or serving these types of products. Crooked's packaging, merchandising and quality products makes it easy for new retailers and restaurants to adopt.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Capitol Beverage organization on the education, market development, sales and distribution of our THC infused tonics ," said Christian Schenk, Co-Founder of Crooked Beverage Co. "Our ability to provide safe and widespread access to our beverages is our primary objective. "Having the best taste is just a bonus. We have extensive CPG experience within our leadership team, and if history is any indicator of consumer behavior, we need to be where they already shop, socialize and entertain. We are committed to the education and responsibility we hold to ensure that our customers and partners are providing the safest and most educated experience possible," he added.

"We have an exciting new low-dose THC market in Minnesota, and as one of the leaders who helped create it, I want to make sure Crooked sets the highest standards in the industry," Crooked Co-Founder Ryan Winkler stated. "At Crooked Beverage, we started with compliance because it's the foundation of a positive customer experience. It helps that our tonics taste great, too. We use child-resistant caps for our off-premise cans, a 4-pack box to help with consumer awareness, and we are requiring our retail and distribution partners to participate in an education program. This helps make sure consumers are using our products safely, and also helps retailers better educate consumers on their beverage options," added Winkler.

Crooked Beverage offers THC infused tonics in a variety of flavors and doses to make it easy for all types of consumers to enjoy in all types of social settings. "We have made great progress to date, but we are only getting started," noted Jeremy Sutherland, another Co-Founder of Crooked Beverage. "We are about access and opportunity in communities all over Minnesota and we will continue to lead with our commitment to safety, compliance, high-quality products and community access. We want to be a win for this exciting new market, our customers and our partners," added Sutherland.

About Crooked Beverage:

Crooked Beverage is committed to the standards and the desires of those looking for an alternative to alcohol. Crooked is made in Minnesota, uses Minnesota-grown hemp and all-natural ingredients, and Crooked is committed to supporting our Minnesota supply chain. We prioritize safety and education to ensure a happy and enjoyable experience before, during and after consumption of our tonics. Like the water in our lakes, the snow on our roofs, the color of our autumn leaves, the fish under our ice and the cravings for summers we all share, we are Minnesota. Crooked is the ultimate Minnesota, functional beverage! You'll find our tonics in the stores you trust, the restaurants you love, and online at www.crookedbeverage.com

