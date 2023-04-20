Crooked Sets the Stage for Minnesota's First 4/20 & Expands Its Community Pledges

Releases new programs and expanded technology to drive adoption and education statewide.

ST. PAUL, Minn. , April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of its "Friends In High Places" 420 launch party, Crooked Beverage Company , announced that its "high, minnesota" brand will become the state's first ever cross-brand marketplace and affinity network. The program will enable small businesses to participate in the hemp-derived THC market with a low barrier to entry, and to mix with influencers, community leaders, or anyone exploring this exciting new market.

Happy 4/20, Minnesota!

The "high minnesota" platform ( www.highminnesota.com ) will be launched by Crooked Beverage Company, but will allow ANYONE to sign up as an influencer, and will allow ANY legal product/producer/brand (yes, even competitors) to list their products for sale. Influencers will have a dedicated page on highminnesota.com where they can select the products they want to offer for sale to their network of friends and family. The platform will enable the sale, pick, pack and shipping of those products to whomever purchases. Participating brands will be able to sign up to list their products in the marketplace. The company's fulfillment network will manage the delivery to the consumer, while the influencer/referring party is rewarded (paid) for the sale. A win - win, and a way for ALL to benefit from the exciting market opportunity here in Minnesota.

The company also released its findCrooked.com tool which enables our consumers to find authorized retail locations near them. "Once a new retail location is established, our systems guide them through a robust but easy onboarding process. Merchants are provided a login to access their required training modules, earn their safety certifications, order point-of-sale items (decals, end caps, coasters and more). Once the merchant has completed training and installed their POS items, they are automatically added to the findCrooked.com interface," noted Maddie Schenk, Co-Founder. "It's another example of how we are able to support our retail partners and make it easier for our loyal customers to find our yummy drinks."

"Crooked is committed to the safe and legal sale & consumption of its products across the state. A healthy and thriving marketplace from hemp-derived THC means all participants need to focus on safety and a high-quality consumer experience," stated Ryan Winkler, Co-Founder of Crooked Beverage. "We launched our crookED training and certification platform to focus on safety and compliance, but we also want retailers to help educate consumers on these exciting new alternatives to alcohol," he concluded.

Crooked Beverage published its Spring / Summer Cannabis Mocktail Guide (CMG) to help its consumers and restaurant/bar partners explore new ways to enjoy their THC infused tonics. The guide provides participants with the ability to share their recipes and have them be published in future CMG issues. The next is expected late summer and will feature a festive fall/winter collection. "We have found so many great ways to spice up, mixup and twist up our tonics that we felt compelled to share the ideas with others," said Schenk. "The guide has given our partners new ways to monetize our tonics and provide our consumers new ways to leave alcohol in the bar while still enjoying something fun that looks as good as it tastes."

Crooked Rewards was introduced to provide consumers with a way to get rewarded for their loyalty and purchases. Customers earn points that are redeemable for purchases of tonics, access to events as well as its growing tongue-and-cheek apparel line.

Lastly Crooked Beverage pledged its commitment to the Children's Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) with participation at the Dream Gala , being held in Minneapolis on April 21, 2023. Cancer hits close to home for many of the founders of Crooked Beverage. "We are confident that our financial support to this important cause will carry a positive impact on the organization, its supporters, and families who rely on them," said Jeremy Sutherland, Co-Founder of Crooked Beverage. "As a growing category here in Minnesota, we are dedicated to the families impacted by this devastating disease. We will do everything in our power to ensure they can rely on our industry's contributions for years to come." Added Sutherland.

About Crooked Beverage:

Crooked Beverage is committed to the standards and the desires of those looking for an alternative to alcohol. Crooked is made in Minnesota, uses Minnesota-grown hemp and all-natural ingredients, and Crooked is committed to supporting our Minnesota supply chain. We prioritize safety and education to ensure a happy and enjoyable experience before, during and after consumption of our tonics. Like the water in our lakes, the snow on our roofs, the color of our autumn leaves, the fish under our ice and the cravings for summers we all share, we are Minnesota. Crooked is the ultimate Minnesota, functional beverage! You'll find our tonics in the stores you trust, the restaurants you love, and online at www.crookedbeverage.com

