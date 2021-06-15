CROOW and The Digital Project Manager Announce June Promotional Partnership

TAMPA, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CROOW and The Digital Project Manager are partnering up for the month of June, as CROOW will be featured as the website's "Tool of the Month." Tool of the Month is a promotional spotlight of CROOW intended to drive exposure while reaching influential project managers and professionals that can benefit from the project management platform's robust business capabilities.

CROOW has quickly risen to become an award-winning and industry recognized platform, unifying business leaders, project managers, and creatives. Beyond the platform's best-in-breed project management features, it helps stakeholders predict and manage workloads, optimize resources, and evaluate collective business performance. CROOW's software platform has been incubated through agencies, marketing organizations, business service firms, and in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Digital Project Manager works with over 70 project management tools and is the largest, most active community of digital project managers in the world. They provide tools, advice, and recommendations to their community for better project leadership.

"The CROOW team is honored to be featured as tool of the month by Digital Project Manager." David Capece, founder and CEO of CROOW said. "Perfectly aligned with CROOW, DPM is a community leader serving as a catalyst to change In Digital Project Management."

About CROOW

CROOW is an award-winning innovative platform that streamlines creative collaboration for faster, better, and smarter projects. It is designed to be the next generation of software that enables companies to break through barriers and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.croow.com .

About The Digital Project Manager

The Digital Project Manager draws on the rapidly expanding global audience of digital project managers with feature articles, how-to guides, tools, and reviews. It has become one of the largest platforms for digital project management information. For more information, visit www.thedigitalprojectmanager.com .

David Capece

CEO, CROOW

[email protected]

Alyson Taylor

Account Executive, The Digital Project Manager

[email protected]

