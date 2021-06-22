CROOW Revolutionizes Project Management by Going Free

TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CROOW has raised the bar in its pursuit of increased project management software market share, as it now offers a free "Standard" plan allowing for teams of any size. Previously, the Standard plan was designed for individual project management needs, and required a paid plan in order to create/build teams. CROOW is now providing nearly all of its team organization, project management and collaboration features for free regardless of whether you are an individual or team-based user.

CEO David Capece was a part of the ESPN team when they took their fantasy football platform free and sees a similar path forward for CROOW. "We want to provide a best-in-class project management experience for our users, and offer upgraded paid features like reporting and advanced automation once people fall in love with our platform."

CROOW users will continue to have access to every industry standard project management feature including: assigning and tracking to-do's, creating workspaces and projects, coordinating and collaborating with clients via requests, approvals, and internal message boards, as well as logging and tracking time. However, CROOW is looking to up its competitive advantage by offering free features that are typically part of competitor's paid plans, including:

Unlimited Team Sizes: No maximum number of team members allowed with "Standard" Plan; defying industry and competitor standards (Asana limit is 15 and Monday.com is 2). Expanded Views: CROOW offers all available viewing options within the free "Standard" plan including Kanban, List, Calendar and Gantt. Creative Approvals & Proofing: Access to enhanced communication and feedback loops with asset level commenting, proofing and approvals. Brand File & Asset Management: More than just project management, CROOW also offers built-in functionality to create brand libraries, upload logos, and add creative assets including color palette, fonts, images, and templates. Unlimited Guest Sharing: Most top-rated project management platforms offer guest sharing. In fact, Asana, Monday.com and Workamajig all offer guest sharing, but CROOW is the only platform to offer this functionality for free.

About CROOW

CROOW is an award-winning innovative platform that streamlines creative collaboration for faster, better, and smarter projects. It is designed to be the next generation of software that enables companies to break through barriers and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.croow.com .

David Capece

CEO, CROOW

[email protected]

SOURCE CROOW

Related Links

https://www.croow.com

