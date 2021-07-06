CROOW Walks Away Victorious in the 2021 TITAN Business Awards

TAMPA, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TITAN Business Awards (TITAN) announced the list of 2021 winners of the inaugural season of its distinguished awards program to the public. This year, CROOW decidedly takes the TITAN Gold award in the competition. The winning work was performed by the entire CROOW team, who are proud to be a Startup IT Company of the Year.

"At CROOW, we've focused on developing a project management platform that is best-in-class and game-changing," says David Capece, founder and CEO of CROOW. "It's an enormous honor to be recognized for our efforts."

This award caters to SMEs, large, public, and private organizations, as well as other business professionals worldwide, whereby International Awards Associates (IAA) hopes to honor achievements and nurture excellence in every aspect of work life. "We celebrate the remarkable Titan-like achievements of a wide range of organizations, as well as their efforts to better both the workspace and company culture," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. "Persevering through adversities and hardships, we aim to inspire and embolden all businesses, being the advocate of integrity for all corporate professionals worldwide."

From 28 countries worldwide, as many as 650 entries were nominated, with only the best emerging victorious. Each project was blind judged by the TITAN jury panel, comprised of distinguished professionals of the international business scene.

"Our jury panel was impressed by the intensity that was brought on by the entrants' submissions," Ong said. "I hope that we are able to witness the creation of history, where the winners of this season set the bar for future business endeavors to follow."

Please visit the TITAN Business Awards' official website for the complete list of award winners.

About CROOW

CROOW is an award-winning innovative platform that streamlines creative collaboration for faster, better, and smarter projects. It is designed to be the next generation of software that enables companies to break through barriers and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.croow.com.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, is the organizer of multiple awards whose mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.

Contact:

David Capece

CEO, CROOW

[email protected]

SOURCE CROOW