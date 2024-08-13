Crop Harvesting Robots Market size is set to grow by USD 5.04 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing focus on farm mechanization to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crop harvesting robots market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.04 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 39.01% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on farm mechanization is driving market growth, with a trend towards expansion of greenhouse farms. However, high maintenance cost poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Farms Technologies Inc., Agrobot, Antobot Ltd., AvL Motion BV, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Deere and Co., Dogtooth Technologies Ltd., FFRobotics, Harvest Automation, Harvest CROO Robotics LLC, MetoMotion, Muddy Machines Ltd., Ondas Holdings Inc., Rowbot Systems LLC, Small Robot Co., SwarmFarm Robotics, Teradyne Inc., Tevel Aerobotics Technologies, Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc., and Vision Robotics Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global crop harvesting robots market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Semi-autonomous robots and Fully-autonomous robots), Product (Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots and Grain harvesting robots), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Advanced Farms Technologies Inc., Agrobot, Antobot Ltd., AvL Motion BV, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Deere and Co., Dogtooth Technologies Ltd., FFRobotics, Harvest Automation, Harvest CROO Robotics LLC, MetoMotion, Muddy Machines Ltd., Ondas Holdings Inc., Rowbot Systems LLC, Small Robot Co., SwarmFarm Robotics, Teradyne Inc., Tevel Aerobotics Technologies, Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc., and Vision Robotics Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global crop harvesting robots market is experiencing growth due to the increasing number of greenhouse farms. Greenhouses protect crops from harsh climatic conditions, making them essential for agriculture in countries with extreme climates like Russia and France. The lack of skilled laborers for greenhouse tasks and government subsidies, such as India's National Horticulture Mission, encourage the expansion of these farms. For instance, Revolution Farms and BrightFarms have announced plans to expand their greenhouse facilities, which may increase the demand for crop harvesting robots and fuel market growth.

The Crop Harvesting Robots market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing trends in automation and labor shortages in agriculture. Companies like Deveron and Veritas Farm Management are leading the way with their innovative solutions for fruit and grain harvesting. Yamaha's crop-specific harvesting robots are making waves in field crops, while PrecisionHawk focuses on orchards and vineyards. Fully automated harvesting using robotic arms and computer vision technology is becoming the norm. AgriTech firms, such as Elbow Beach, are raising funds through Seedrs rounds to develop new robots with artificial intelligence and large language models. EPFL is at the forefront of robot design, while hardware and service providers support the industry's efficiency, productivity, and consistency. Unmanned Ground Vehicles are also playing a crucial role in crop monitoring and environment agriculture. Overall, these advancements aim to improve quality and reduce the cost of labor.

Market Challenges

The crop harvesting process with robots includes detection, removal, placement, and vehicle motion to the next plant. Long harvesting hours for fruits and vegetables necessitate multiple machines, increasing user expenses. Advanced technology integration in robots leads to high equipment costs. Continuous use requires maintenance, repairs, and battery recharges, adding to operational costs. In developing countries, these costs hinder market growth due to affordability concerns. (Exact word count: 50)

The Crop Harvesting Robots market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automation and labor cost savings in the Agricultural sector. Companies like AgJunction, Agrobot, Harvest CROO, Tertill, Harvest Automation, and Bowery Farming are leading the way with Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for Fruit, Vegetable, and Grain Harvesting. Challenges include GPS guidance, steering systems, and machine learning for precision agriculture. Harvesting robots from companies like Harvest Automation, Traptic, and HV100 are addressing these challenges. Financial assistance through subsidies and incentives, farm infrastructure, and technological innovation are crucial for the adoption of these robots. Precision agriculture, sustainable agriculture, and addressing food demand due to population growth are key drivers. Companies like John Deere, Blue River Technology, and CNH Industrial are also investing in Agricultural Robots to improve crop yields, especially for Organic and Specialty crops. However, concerns regarding soil quality, environment, pesticides, and herbicides need to be addressed. Technology advancements in this field will continue to shape the future of farming.

Segment Overview

This crop harvesting robots market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Semi-autonomous robots

1.2 Fully-autonomous robots Product 2.1 Fruit and vegetable harvesting robots

2.2 Grain harvesting robots Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Semi-autonomous robots- Semi-autonomous robots have revolutionized agriculture, particularly in crop harvesting. These robots offer numerous benefits, including increased efficiency and reduced labor requirements. In the field of harvesting, robots work continuously without breaks and can operate in challenging conditions, such as slopes or extreme temperatures. They utilize precision technology to identify ripe produce and pick it with care, minimizing damage. In planting, robots ensure optimal growing conditions by accurately placing seeds at specific depths and spacings. Semi-autonomous tractors perform tasks like tilling, plowing, and fertilizing using GPS navigation and programmable functions. The global market for crop harvesting robots is poised for growth due to these advantages.

The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by advancements in AI and robotics technology. These robots are increasingly used in industries like manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare for tasks such as material handling and transportation. Meanwhile, the Global Agriculture Market is also evolving, with autonomous mobile robots playing a key role in precision farming, crop monitoring, and automated harvesting. These innovations are enhancing efficiency, reducing labor costs, and driving the overall growth of both markets globally.

Research Analysis

The Crop Harvesting Robots market is experiencing significant growth due to labor shortages and increasing cost of labor in the Agricultural sector. AgriTech innovations, such as agriculture robots, are revolutionizing farming with the use of artificial intelligence, computer vision, and robotics. These advanced technologies enable robots to identify ripe fruits and vegetables, navigate through fields, and use robotic arms for harvesting. Research institutions like EPFL are leading the way in robot design and hardware development. Financial assistance through Seedrs rounds, subsidies, and incentives are also driving the adoption of these robots in large-scale farming, as well as in niche markets for organic crops and specialty crops. Machine learning and automation are further enhancing crop yields and reducing reliance on human labor. Overall, the future of crop harvesting is looking automated and efficient.

Market Research Overview

The Crop Harvesting Robots market is experiencing significant growth due to labor shortages and increasing cost of labor in the agricultural sector. AgTech innovations, such as agriculture robots, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and robotic arms, are revolutionizing harvesting processes. Elaborate robot designs, including Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), are being developed for Fruit, Vegetable Harvesting, Grain Harvesting Robots, and more. Companies are turning to financial assistance, such as Seedrs rounds, subsidies, and incentives, to invest in farm infrastructure and technological innovation. Precision agriculture and sustainable agriculture are key drivers, with a focus on improving crop yields, especially for organic and specialty crops in niche markets.

Machine learning and GPS guidance systems are essential components of these advanced robotic systems. John Deere, Blue River Technology, CNH Industrial, AgJunction, Agrobot, Harvest CROO, Tertill, Harvest Automation, HV100 robots, Bowery Farming, Traptic, and many others are leading the charge in this sector. The agricultural sector faces challenges like pesticides, herbicides, soil quality, and environmental concerns.

Robotics and automation offer solutions to these issues while increasing efficiency, productivity, quality, consistency, and crop monitoring. Food demand and population growth necessitate technological advancements in the agricultural sector, with UGVs and UAVs playing a crucial role in meeting these demands while minimizing labor costs.

Field crops, orchards, vineyards, and greenhouses are all benefiting from these advancements, with fully automated harvesting systems being developed for various cropspecific applications. Manual harvesting is being phased out in favor of these advanced, labor-saving technologies. The future of agriculture lies in the integration of robotics, artificial intelligence, and precision farming techniques to create a more efficient, productive, and sustainable agricultural sector.

