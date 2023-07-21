Crop Harvesting Robots Market to grow by USD 2,384.71 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing focus on farm mechanization boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crop harvesting robots market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,384.71 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 28.72%, according to Technavio. North America is estimated to account for 40% of the market growth. Factors such as the increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of using smart agriculture and agricultural automation to enhance productivity and address labor shortage issues are significantly contributing to the crop harvesting market growth in North America. Additionally, several government initiatives are supporting American agricultural mechanization to enhance crop yields is also positively impacting the market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the crop harvesting robots market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Crop Harvesting Robots Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This crop harvesting robots market is segmented by type (semi-autonomous robots and fully-autonomous robots), product (fruit, vegetable harvesting robots, and grain harvesting robots), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The semi-autonomous robots segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Some of the main applications of the semi-autonomous robots segment are soil preparation, sowing, weeding, pest control, and crop harvesting with human assistance. As a result, it helps to improve the efficiency of agricultural processes by automating several labor-intensive and repetitive tasks. The main advantages of this segment are that it is able to work 24/7 without fatigue and are able to work in difficult circumstances such as slopes and extreme temperatures. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the crop harvesting robot market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise, historic data (2017 to 2021, and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Crop Harvesting Robots Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising focus on farm mechanization drives the crop harvesting robot market growth during the forecast period. Agricultural mechanization is an important aspect of agricultural modernization. In several countries, machines are replacing humans, which is revolutionizing the agricultural landscape. Agricultural mechanization can be referred to as a process of automating work with the help of agricultural machinery. The main advantage of agricultural mechanization is that it helps to enhance the timeliness of operations and improve the quality of production. There is a growing popularity for harvesting robots among farmers as an ideal solution for r harvesting on farms, greenhouses, and nurseries. Some of the commonly used harvesting robots include lettuce harvesters, cucumber harvesters, wheat harvesters, barley harvesters, and pepper harvesters. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the crop harvesting robot market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The expansion of greenhouse farms is an emerging trend in the crop harvesting robots market. The main factor impacting the demand for robotic harvesters is the rise in greenhouse work. There is a rise in demand for greenhouse operations due to the lack of skilled workers to perform various tasks in greenhouses. Several governments are undertaking initiatives to support the development of greenhouse farms. For example, in India, as part of the National Horticultural Mission, the Indian government promotes greenhouse flower production by subsidizing greenhouse structures. The main advantage of greenhouses is that it protects plants from extreme climatic conditions. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the crop harvesting robot market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high maintenance cost is a major challenge hindering the crop harvesting robots market growth during the forecast period. Some of the main processes involved in harvesting by crop harvesting robots include crop recognition, crop removal, crop placement in bins, and vehicle movement to the next crop. The process of harvesting fruits and vegetables involves a long harvest period which fuels the demand for different harvesters. As a result, it increases user effort. Furthermore, the prolonged use of harvesting robots fuels the need for regular maintenance, machine repairs, and battery charging. Hence, the maintenance cost burden falls on the end-user, which will negatively impact the market. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the crop harvesting robots market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this Crop Harvesting Robots Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crop harvesting robots market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the crop harvesting robots market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the crop harvesting robots market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crop harvesting robots market vendors

The vertical farming technologies market will grow at a CAGR of 25.14% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,272.26 million. The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics), type (shipping container and building-based), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The commercial greenhouse market will grow at a CAGR of 10.72% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,570.41 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (plastic greenhouse and glass greenhouse), product (fruits and vegetables, flowers and ornamentals, and nursery crops), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses is the key driver for the growth of the global commercial greenhouse market.

Crop Harvesting Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,384.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Farms Technologies Inc., Agrobot, Antobot Ltd., AvL Motion BV, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Deere and Co., Dogtooth Technologies Ltd., FFRobotics, Harvest Automation, Harvest CROO Robotics LLC, MetoMotion, Muddy Machines Ltd., Ondas Holdings Inc., Rowbot Systems LLC, Small Robot Co., SwarmFarm Robotics, Teradyne Inc., Tevel Aerobotics Technologies, Torguga Agricultural Technologies Inc., and Vision Robotics Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

