Crop Insurance Market Size to Grow by USD 10.59 billion | Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd. and American Financial Group Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The crop insurance market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as maintaining agents for distributing crop insurance schemes and offering indemnity or index-based products that cover specific risks to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd.

American Financial Group Inc.

American International Group Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services Inc.

AXA Group

Chubb Ltd.

Groupama Assurances Mutuelles

ICICI Bank Ltd.

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO)

QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

Santam Ltd.

Sompo Holdings Inc.

The New India Assurance Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.

Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the market. According to our research, the region will contribute to 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the crop insurance market in APAC. The presence of large tracts of agricultural land and favorable climatic conditions will drive the crop insurance market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The crop insurance market share growth by the indemnity-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. This type of insurance protects the policyholder from losses incurred from a crop loss. The payment of claims is calculated based on the number of losses. MPCI is comprehensive insurance that covers most agricultural risks. Moreover, governments of various countries are trying to support the adoption of MPCI by offering subsidies on the premium. Such government initiatives may drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Frequent extreme weather conditions due to global warming is one of the key drivers supporting the crop insurance market growth. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the US, there is a strong correlation between climate change and extreme weather events. The demand for crop insurance has increased to reduce the risk of crops being damaged. Such an increasing demand for crop insurance will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Problems of moral hazard and adverse selection in crop insurance are challenging the crop insurance market growth. This affects indemnity-based insurance schemes. These schemes need to monitor the values of indexes such as the amount of rainfall or vegetation index. However, their adoption remains limited due to the lack of data. Such challenges will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Crop Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.59 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd., American Financial Group Inc., American International Group Inc., AmTrust Financial Services Inc., AXA Group, Chubb Ltd., Groupama Assurances Mutuelles, ICICI Bank Ltd., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO), QBE Insurance Group Ltd., Santam Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

