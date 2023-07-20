Crop Insurance Market size to grow by USD 14,818.06 million from 2022 to 2027|Extreme weather conditions due to global warming boosts the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crop insurance market size is set to grow by USD 14,818.06 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.63%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Specialized Consumer Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The crop insurance market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crop Insurance Market

Crop Insurance Market Sizing

Crop Insurance Market Forecast

Crop Insurance Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The crop insurance market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some vendors who are experts in the process industry are trying to increase their presence and market share by horizontally integrating with system integrators. End-users in discrete industries rely on their experiences from past purchases, based on which they maintain future relationships with vendors. This enables global and established RPA vendors to dominate the local and regional vendors in terms of quality, durability, reliability, and technological innovations. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global RPA market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd: The company offers solutions for crop insurance which allows for a composite corporate agent to tie up and solve the issues related to crop disruption and loss.

American Financial Group Inc: The company offers solutions for crop insurance that combines the best of its personal, business, and small farm cover, where it is able to provide greater options and benefits to suit local conditions and circumstances.

American International Group Inc: The company offers solutions for crop insurance where it helps in protecting crops and livestock on today's farms from the unexpected.

Crop Insurance Market - Market Segmentation

The crop insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (indemnity-based and index-based), type (crop yielded insurance and crop revenue insurance), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East, and Africa).

The crop insurance market share growth by the indemnity-based segment is significant during the forecast period. This indemnity-based segment policyholder is protected from the losses incurred by crop loss. In this type of insurance, the agent analyzes the number of losses and based on which the insurance company determines how much to pay out in claims. Furthermore, this kind of insurance is expensive to administer due to the fact that underwriting is done for farms. Some of the main types of insurance which are included in this segment are MPCI (Multi-Peril Crop Insurance) and peril insurance. MPCI mainly caters to the public-private partnership (PPP) model and there is a growing popularity for MCPI across the globe especially in developing countries. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which, in turn, will drive the crop insurance market growth during the forecast period.

Crop Insurance Market - Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. Another region significantly contributing to the growth opportunities for vendors is North America. Some of the key countries which are significantly contributing to the growth in North America in terms of revenue include US and Canada. As per the Risk Management Agency (RMA) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), agricultural producers will be qualified for a premium benefit from the USDA under the Pandemic Cover Crop Program (PCCP) if they are covered by crop insurance policies. Farmers who planted an eligible cover crop during the year 2021 crop year and insured their spring crops to the maximum extent possible will be offered premium support from the PCCP. Most farmers in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa are eligible to receive a premium benefit for growing cover crops under the current insurance scheme. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the crop insurance market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd.

American Financial Group Inc.

American International Group Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services Inc.

AXA Group

Chubb Ltd.

Groupama Assurances Mutuelles

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

Santam Ltd.

Sompo Holdings Inc.

The New India Assurance Co. Ltd.

Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.

ICICI Bank Ltd.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Crop Insurance Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The extreme weather conditions due to global warming will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Several extreme weather events such as drought, extremely heavy rainfall, and wildfires are happening more frequently due to global warming. In addition, because of several natural events like floods, hurricanes, droughts, and excessive rainfall are negatively impacting agriculture globally. Hence, these extreme weather conditions can negatively impact crops and thereby cost farmers money. Therefore, there is a growing popularity of crop insurance globally due to the high risk of crops being harmed due to these natural events. Thus, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The growing reach of crop insurance schemes among farmers is a primary trend in the crop insurance market during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of smartphones among farmers which has increased their accessibility to several information. As a result, most of the farmers are well informed about several new changes happening in the agricultural sector including different programs on crop insurance. For example, Reliance General Insurance announced in October 2020 that it had collaborated with SatSure to offer satellite-based crop monitoring and support for predictive analytics for enhanced risk management and to improve the effectiveness of its crop insurance business operations. Hence, such trends are expected to continue and thereby drive the crop insurance market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

Low awareness of crop insurance is a significant challenge hindering the crop insurance market growth. Due to low awareness about the benefits of crop insurance, most farmers are unable to claim assistance in the event of a reduced yield due to unfavorable natural conditions. Additionally, the priority of most farmers is buying high-quality seeds and fertilizers than paying premiums for crop insurance. Furthermore, several insurance agents have the tendency to act unethically by refusing to pay out on insurance claims due to certain terms and conditions or misleading farmers regarding crop insurance options. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the crop insurance market growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The personal accident and health insurance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 665.73 billion. This personal accident and health insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (personal health insurance and personal accidental insurance), age group (adults, senior citizens, and children), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the personal accident and health insurance market growth is the rise in number of accidents.

The digital lending market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.89% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 19,140.24 million. This digital lending market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solution and service), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The use of advanced technologies in the lending process is significantly driving market growth.

Crop Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,818.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agriculture Insurance Co. of India Ltd., American Financial Group Inc., American International Group Inc., AmTrust Financial Services Inc., AXA Group, Chubb Ltd., Groupama Assurances Mutuelles, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd., QBE Insurance Group Ltd., Santam Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

