CROP Makes Two Key Hires to Advance its Genetics Program

CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today it has made two strategic hires to head up its genetics lab and ready the company for its 2019 CBD production season. The new division will also be developing high grade CBG and CBN genetics for the company's farms.

Patrick McLoughlin has been appointed as Director of the newly-created Division of Micropropagation and Genetics at CROP Corp. and Zachary Lindskoog as Production Manager.

McLoughlin graduated with a B.Sc. in Plant Breeding and Genetics from Cornell University in 2016 and obtained his M.Sc. in Horticulture from Mississippi State University in 2018.

He has previously worked on projects breeding resistance to downy mildew in impatiens walleriana (popularly known as Busy Lizzie), as well as studied plant-pathogen interactions between New Guinea impatiens and charcoal rot (Macrophomina phaseolina). His main academic pursuits in recent years have been incorporating tissue culture to grow plants and pathogens in-vitro for production, as well as for further study.

In addition to academic credentials, McLoughlin worked as an intern at a breeding company specializing in hops (Humulus spp.), which is in the same family as cannabis (Cannabaceae) and his knowledge in this developed industry will help bolster CROP Corp's genetics program.

Lindskoog studied at the College of Agriculture and Life Science at Cornell University. He has a B.Sc. in plant breeding and genetics with cum laude honors. He was the lab production manager for a local tissue culture operation during his undergraduate studies.

Upon matriculation, Lindskoog became Lab Manager at the then newly-created Cornell Plant Transformation Facility which he was responsible for creating. He quickly shepherded it on the path to financial self sufficiency. He has six years of experience with in-vitro protocol development with numerous crops.

In addition to the comprehensive micropropagation laboratory experience, Lindskoog also brings years of in the field breeding experience to the division, which includes controlled pollinations, organoleptic trait scoring, molecular markers, inbred lines, and other modern breeding techniques.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "These are key hires at CROP's 49% owned CBD farm where advanced propagation techniques will bring costs down significantly for the 500,000-pound per year supply agreement and the estimated 3,000,000 lbs of 2019 production, as well as benefit our expansion plans overall."

About CROP

CROP is publicly listed on the CSE and trades under the symbol "CROP". CROP is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. CROP's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada Cannabis farm, 1,865 acres of CBD farms, extraction in Nevada and joint ventures on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary apps with international focuses in Jamaica and Italy.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line, US and Italian distribution rights to over 55 cannabis topical products and a portfolio of 16 Cannabis brands. CROP's infrastructure has over 150,000 sq ft of built canopy and over 2,900 acres of real estate.

