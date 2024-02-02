Crop Production Software Market Projected USD 2.22 Billion Growth between 2024 and 2028: Market to focus on Precision Farming and Data Management - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The crop production software market size is projected to increase by USD 2.22 billion, at a CAGR of 17.59% between 2023 and 2028, according to the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crop Production Software Market 2024-2028
The growth trajectory in the Crop Production Software market is underpinned by factors such as the growing popularity of precision farming, the rising pressure to meet global food demand with limited resources available, and the increase in data management requirements in farming. Crop production software serves as a platform that allows farmers and their employees to record and view all their production costs easily across the entire agricultural production process. This comprehensive analysis provides valuable insights for industry stakeholders by breaking down key market segments. For more information – Request a Free Sample Report.

What are the Growth Drivers, Trends, and Challenges?

  • Growth Drivers: The rising pressure to meet global food demand with limited resources available is a key driver of market growth
  • Trends: Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among market players are emerging trends shaping the market
  • Challenges: The lack of technically skilled farm labor poses a challenge to market growth

What are the key insights?

Market Segmentation: This report segments the market by Deployment, Type, and Geography. The on-premises segment holds a significant market share, offering control, compliance assurance, and a predictable cost structure.

Regional Overview: North America is projected to contribute 43% to the global market growth during the forecast period. Increased government initiatives supporting modern agricultural technologies and the adoption of smart farming tools and techniques drive the regional market's growth.

In-depth insights into other key segments, including end-users and regions, empower stakeholders to make informed decisions. View Free Sample Report.

Who's Navigating the Competitive Landscape?

A few companies like Aerobotics Pty Ltd., AgriApp, Agrivi d.o.o., BASF SE, CNH Industrial NV, Conservis, Cropin Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Croptracker, CropX Technologies Ltd., DeHaat, Farmonaut Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and others are implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to enhance their presence in the market.

The report provides strategic insights into key players, offering stakeholders a roadmap for navigating the dynamic Crop Production Software market. For a detailed understanding, purchase the full report.

The autonomous crop management market size is forecast to increase by USD 5.76 billion, at a CAGR of 10.45% between 2023 and 2028.

The crop monitoring devices market size is forecast to increase by USD 762.17 million, at a CAGR of 7.74% between 2023 and 2028.

