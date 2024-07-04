Crop Protection Chemicals Market size is set to grow by USD 23.3 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing use of herbicides boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crop protection chemicals market size is estimated to grow by USD 23.3 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period. Increasing use of herbicides is driving market growth, with a trend towards implementation of integrated pest management (IPM) as new method of crop protection. However, organic farming as substitutes poses a challenge. Key market players include American Vanguard Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bharat Rasayan Ltd., BioWorks Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Coromandel International Ltd., Corteva Inc., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corp., Nufarm Ltd., Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., The Indogulf CropSciences Ltd., UPL Ltd., and Verdesian Life Sciences LLC.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 23.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.09 Regional analysis APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries China, Brazil, India, France, and US Key companies profiled American Vanguard Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bharat Rasayan Ltd., BioWorks Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Coromandel International Ltd., Corteva Inc., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corp., Nufarm Ltd., Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., The Indogulf CropSciences Ltd., UPL Ltd., and Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

The agricultural industry faces significant challenges with pests causing losses of 11-35% in crop production, accounting for nearly one-third of production costs. Traditional pesticides have been a primary solution, but concerns over pest resistance and environmental and health risks have led to their decreased use. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) offers an alternative strategy. IPM is a proactive approach that combines various control methods, including inspection, monitoring, reporting, and selective pesticide application. By creating an inhospitable environment for pests through systemic resistance and proper operation design, IPM reduces the need for excessive pesticide use. Innovations in IPM techniques and technologies are anticipated to drive the growth of the global crop protection chemicals market during the forecast period.

The global crop protection chemicals market is a significant sector in agriculture, providing solutions for invasive pests and emerging diseases in various crops. With a focus on global agriculture, there is a growing demand for effective chemical solutions to ensure crop yields for staple foods like Cereal and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseed and Pulses. However, stringent regulations and pesticide registration requirements have led to a shift towards biologicals, biopesticides, and natural alternatives. The market includes Synthetic and Natural crop protection chemicals, with Herbicides, Insecticides, and Fungicides being key segments. Consumer food preferences and environmental impact are driving the use of eco-friendly alternatives. Biotechnology and microbiology offer environmental benefits, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and tillage. Key players include agribusiness companies and small-scale manufacturers producing chemicals for Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, and Soil Treatment. Some commonly used chemicals are Glyphosates, Difenoconazole, Imidacloprids, and Bifenthrin. The Herbicides segment dominates the market, especially in Cereals and oilseeds, with Rice cultivation being a significant application. Despite the benefits, concerns over pesticide residue and health effects persist. Malnutrition and food insecurity highlight the importance of healthy diets and sustainable food systems. The market's future lies in balancing crop protection with environmental impact and consumer preferences.

Organic farming is a method of cultivating crops without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, antibiotics, and genetically modified organisms. This approach promotes a sustainable and harmless environment through practices like crop rotation, cover crops, and balanced relationships between host and predator. Organic farming also recycles nutrients back into the soil through organic residues and composted manure. Organic crops have higher levels of antioxidants, such as polyphenolics, which reduce the risk of chronic diseases. These crops also have lower levels of toxic metals and minerals, such as cadmium, lead, and mercury, as well as lower concentrations of nitrogen, nitrate, and nitrite. Additionally, organic crops have fourfold less pesticide residue than conventional crops. The health-conscious consumer trend is driving the shift towards organic farming, leading to less use of agrochemicals. However, the increasing awareness of the benefits of organic farming may negatively impact the growth of the global crop protection chemicals market during the forecast period. The permitted substances list for organic farming approves certain substances to be used as pesticides, but the overall use is significantly reduced compared to conventional farming.

The global Crop Protection Chemicals market faces challenges in various sectors including Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseed and Pulses. Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, and Soil Treatment are essential methods for protecting crops. Herbicides, Insecticides, and Fungicides are key product types. Malnutrition and food insecurity call for healthy diets and robust Food Systems. However, pesticide residue and concerns over chemicals like Glyphosates, Difenoconazole, Imidacloprids, and Bifenthrin pose risks. Biotechnology and Microbiology offer environmental benefits, but regulatory pressures loom. Pesticide use and greenhouse gas emissions are under scrutiny. Tillage practices and Herbicides in Cereals and oilseeds, Rice cultivation, and small scale manufacturers face pressure from agribusiness companies. Formulation technologies like nanotechnology and encapsulation techniques are innovating, while regulatory pressures, precision agriculture technologies, and GPS-guided equipment, drones, and sensors shape the future.

Application 1.1 Cereals and grains

1.2 Oilseeds and pulses

1.3 Fruits and vegetables

1.4 Turfs and others Type 2.1 Herbicides

2.2 Insecticides

2.3 Fungicides

2.4 Rodenticides and others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 South America

3.3 Europe

3.4 North America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Cereals and grains- The global crop protection chemicals market is a significant industry that provides essential solutions for farmers to protect their crops from pests and diseases. These chemicals enhance agricultural productivity and ensure food security. Key players in this market include BASF SE, Syngenta AG, and Corteva Agriscience. They invest in research and development to introduce innovative products and expand their market reach. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for food due to population growth and the need for higher crop yields. Regulations and environmental concerns, however, pose challenges to market expansion.

The global crop protection chemicals market plays a crucial role in ensuring food security and addressing challenges posed by invasive pests and emerging diseases in agriculture. Chemical solutions, including herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides, help protect crops from damage and enhance yields. However, stringent regulations and pesticide registration requirements aim to mitigate the environmental impact and consumer concerns over pesticide residue. Malnutrition and food insecurity continue to be significant issues, making it essential to maintain healthy diets and sustainable food systems. Seed and soil treatments are essential tools in modern agriculture, with crop protection chemicals playing a vital role. Biotechnology and microbiology offer environmental benefits by providing alternative solutions to traditional pesticides. Key issues include the environmental impact of chemical use, consumer food preferences, and the role of pesticides in food systems. Glyphosates, Difenoconazole, Imidacloprids, and Bifenthrin are among the commonly used crop protection chemicals. The market continues to evolve, with a focus on reducing the use of pesticides and exploring new, innovative solutions.

The global crop protection chemicals market is a significant sector in the agriculture industry, providing chemical solutions to combat invasive pests and emerging diseases that threaten global food production. With the increasing focus on global agriculture to feed a growing population, the demand for crop protection chemicals is on the rise. However, stringent regulations and pesticide registration requirements, along with consumer food preferences for healthy diets and minimizing environmental impact, present challenges for the market. Crop protection chemicals include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides, used in various forms such as foliar spray, seed treatment, and soil treatment. The market caters to staple foods like cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseed and pulses, and luxury crops. The use of biologicals, biopesticides, synthetic, and natural solutions continues to evolve, with biotechnology and microbiology playing a significant role. The market faces regulatory pressures due to concerns over pesticide residue, with glyphosates, Difenoconazole, Imidacloprids, and Bifenthrin being commonly used chemicals. The environmental impact of crop protection chemicals is also under scrutiny, with concerns over greenhouse gas emissions, tillage practices, and the use of herbicides. Small-scale manufacturers and agribusiness companies operate in the market, utilizing formulation technologies like nanotechnology and encapsulation techniques to improve efficacy and reduce environmental impact. Precision agriculture technologies, including GPS-guided equipment, drones, and sensors, are transforming the way crop protection chemicals are applied, increasing efficiency and reducing waste.

