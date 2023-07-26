Crop Protection Chemicals Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.54% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing use of herbicides boosts the market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crop protection chemicals market size is estimated to grow by USD 25.12 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54%, according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Vendors : 15+, Including American Vanguard Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bharat Group, BioWorks Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Coromandel International Ltd., Corteva Inc., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nufarm Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Indogulf CropSciences Ltd., UPL Ltd., Verdesian Life Sciences LLC, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and FMC Corp. among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Cereals and grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and vegetables, and Turfs and others), Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, and Rodenticides and others), and Geography (APAC, South America , Europe , North America , and Middle East and Africa )

Crop Protection Chemicals Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including American Vanguard Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bharat Group, BioWorks Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Coromandel International Ltd., Corteva Inc., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nufarm Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Indogulf CropSciences Ltd., UPL Ltd., Verdesian Life Sciences LLC, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and FMC Corp. among others.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The rising use of herbicides drives the crop protection chemicals market growth during the forecast period. There has been an increase in investments toward the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly herbicides. Modern herbicides are manufactured in such a way they break down shortly after being applied. Some of the key types of crops where there are wide applications of these herbicides include cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and pulses. The main factors which are significantly contributing to the increasing usage of herbicides are the rising preference for fruits and green vegetables fuelled by the increasing awareness of health and fitness. Furthermore, there is a growing awareness regarding the ongoing ban on harmful herbicides, which has gained traction among consumers. Hence, such factors have positively impacted the market, which, in turn, is driving the market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The implementation of integrated pest management (IPM) as the new technique of crop protection is a primary trend in the market. Pesticides play a major role in crop protection but the increasing resistance of pests to pesticides coupled with rising environmental and health concerns regarding the usage of pesticides have resulted in a decline in the use of chemical pesticides. Hence, there is increasing adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) as the new crop protection technique across the agricultural industry. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) can be defined as a strategic approach that adopts specific techniques for preventing pests in an agricultural environment. In this technique, the implementation of systemic resistance and proper operational design creates an unfavorable environment for pests. The various control methods involved in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) include inspection, monitoring, and reporting. Hence, such innovations are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges -

Organic farming as a potential substitute is a major challenge impeding the market growth during the forecast period. The organic farming method aims for a sustainable environment by avoiding the use of pesticides, fertilizers, antibiotics, and GMOs. Therefore, organic farming encourages crop rotation, cover crops, and balanced ecological relationships. It promotes sustainable development by recycling organic residues and nutrients into the soil using composted manure. The main benefits of organic crops are it contains a high level of antioxidants, lower levels of toxic metals, and minimal pesticide residue when compared to conventional crops. Hence, such benefits of organic farming may influence the preference of consumers which, in turn, can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The crop protection chemicals market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Crop Protection Chemicals Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crop protection chemicals market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the crop protection chemicals market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the crop protection chemicals market across APAC, South America , Europe , North America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crop protection chemicals market vendors

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.9 Regional analysis APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Vanguard Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bharat Group, BioWorks Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Coromandel International Ltd., Corteva Inc., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nufarm Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Indogulf CropSciences Ltd., UPL Ltd., Verdesian Life Sciences LLC, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and FMC Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global crop protection chemicals market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Oilseeds and pulses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Turfs and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Herbicides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Insecticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Fungicides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Rodenticides and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 American Vanguard Corp.

12.4 BASF SE

12.5 Bayer AG

12.6 BioWorks Inc.

12.7 Chr Hansen Holding AS

12.8 Corteva Inc.

12.9 Dow Chemical Co.

12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

12.11 FMC Corp.

12.12 Nufarm Ltd.

12.13 Rotam CropSciences Ltd.

12.14 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.15 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

12.16 UPL Ltd.

12.17 Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

