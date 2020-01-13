CropX Acquires CropMetrics to Expand U.S. Market Presence

CropMetrics adds more than 500,000 acres under management and over 10 years of in-depth U.S. farm data to the CropX farm management platform. With a vast distribution network, best-practice service model, user-friendly decision support platform and a patented Variable Rate Irrigation (VRI) platform for pivot systems, CropMetrics has earned a reputation for providing exceptional quality, service and irrigation results.

"Adding CropMetrics's solutions, extensive dealer network and experienced support team furthers CropX's mission to become the global leader for in-soil IoT solutions for today's producers," said John Vikupitz, president, CropX. "Combining the power of CropX and CropMetrics will help us deliver the most advanced in-soil data analytics, decision-support tools and data-driven irrigation prescriptions to growers worldwide."

A proven internet of things (IoT) pioneer in the grower community, CropX provides highly accurate, proprietary soil sensing technology and an award-winning, feature-rich, decision-support platform built by in-house agronomic, data science and software teams. By analyzing soil data and integrating it with crop models, satellite imagery and weather forecasts, the CropX farm management platform helps farmers around the globe cut crop-input costs and increase profitability by driving water, fertilizer, energy and labor savings.

"Since its founding, CropMetrics has become a trusted irrigation advisor for farmers looking to use soil health and moisture data to deliver higher yields and boost profits by improving water, nutrient and energy efficiency. Farmers and our network of CropMetrics partners will benefit from the addition of CropX's real-time, in-soil analytics and IoT solutions," said CropMetrics CEO Lee Addams. "We are looking forward to working with the CropX executive team to evolve the platform with the addition of our solutions so more farmers can realize the massive, untapped profitability lever in managing water."

Effective immediately, the CropMetrics team will join CropX, adding valuable on-farm agronomy and irrigation management expertise.

About CropX

CropX gives farmers an unmatched connection to their soil, offering proprietary soil sensor technology and cloud-based Ag analytics that integrate with irrigation systems. The affordable, easy-to-install CropX system helps farmers increase crop yield and quality and reduce water, fertilization and energy costs. Founded in 2015, CropX is backed by world-leading strategic partners and investors, such as Finistere Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, OurCrowd, Greensoil Investment, Germin8 Ventures, Sumitomo Corporation Europe Limited, Bosch, Armada Investment, Tal Capital and others. Learn more at www.cropx.com.

