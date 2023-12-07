CropX Acquires Green Brain to Expand in Australia

Green Brain, a leading provider of digital agronomy solutions in the country, brings CropX a well-established distribution network and a loyal customer base.

ADELAIDE, Australia , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX Technologies, a global leader in digital agtech solutions, including the CropX agronomic farm management system, announced its acquisition of Green Brain, a prominent digital irrigation management solutions provider based in Adelaide, Australia. The acquisition significantly expands CropX's reach in Australia and strengthens its position as a global leader in digital precision agriculture.

Green Brain has a strong presence in Australia and has built a reputation for its technical expertise, knowledge of the local market, and outstanding customer support over its almost 40-year existence, particularly in the realm of irrigation optimization powered by data from soil sensors, weather stations, and IoT devices. Green Brain's stable and loyal customer base will now have access to the CropX agronomic farm management system, which, in addition to irrigation optimization, also provides advice on fungal diseases, soil and crop health, nitrogen leaching, salinity, and more. Australian animal operations can also benefit from CropX's unique effluent management capability for storage ponds and effluent irrigation fields, developed in New Zealand.

This acquisition accelerates CropX's growth in the Australian precision ag market. The recurring droughts and the high cost of irrigation water in Australia make the continent a natural fit for precision agriculture technologies. The CropX system supports farm resilience under these challenging conditions and both CropX and Green Brain have helped farms across Australia reduce irrigation water usage while protecting and boosting crop yields.

"We enthusiastically welcome Green Brain into the CropX family," said Tomer Tzach, CEO of CropX. "Green Brain's expertise in irrigation optimization is a perfect fit with our company's DNA. Its prominence in the Australian market will allow CropX to reach a broader customer base and allow us to help Australian farms succeed."

"This is an exciting new chapter for Green Brain as we join CropX's global team of farm-focused innovators. We are energized by the expertise that CropX brings to accelerating Green Brain's development roadmap, opportunities to improve customer support, and to grow our impact in Australia and beyond," said Dominic Skinner, Green Brain's General Manager. "The Green Brain brand is well-recognized in Australia and will become even more prominent as we bring CropX solutions to our customers."

"Green Brain's experienced and skilled team will accelerate CropX growth in Australia and New Zealand, building a synergy that will greatly benefit Australian farmers," said Eitan Dan, Managing Director of CropX Australasia. "We are happy to welcome them to the CropX family."

CropX is pursuing a buy-and-build strategy focused on precision and sustainable agricultural technology, combining a vigorous research and development program with the acquisition of companies with complementary technologies, expertise, and geographies. This is CropX's first acquisition in Australia as it continues to consolidate a fragmented digital agronomy sector. CropX completed a $30 million Series C financing round in early 2023.

About CropX

CropX Technologies is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 50 countries and across all arable continents. Our flagship product, the CropX agronomic farm management system, synthesizes data from soil to sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital agronomic decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX Technologies is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards of best practices for environmental sustainability and greater farm productivity. Learn more at www.cropx.com

About Green Brain

Green Brain is an irrigation management solution provider based in Australia specializing in optimization and data connectivity solutions. The company's innovative technologies provide farmers with simple and effective tools for monitoring and managing crop health through irrigation scheduling and fostering efficient and sustainable farming practices. Learn more at www.greenbrain.ag

