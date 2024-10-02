CropX Adds Variable Rate Application (VRA) Maps to Increase Farm Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX, a global leader in digital agricultural solutions, today announced the launch of an enhanced variable rate application (VRA) planning capability for growers to use to improve the precision of their in-field operations. This new feature empowers users to optimize seeding, irrigation water, and fertilizer based on in-field variations, maximizing the productivity and efficiency of a field.

VRA and variable rate irrigation (VRI) are an integrated part of the CropX agronomic farm management system, which synthesizes data from the soil to the sky to offer agronomic advice and record-keeping to optimize inputs and maximize yields. The latest VRA capability allows users to create detailed seeding and fertilizer application maps for their fields and easily export the maps to machinery for immediate implementation.

In tandem with the VRA launch, CropX has enhanced its variable rate irrigation (VRI) technology to make the creation of irrigation scripts easier and more customizable. The new and improved VRI is now fully integrated with the VRA tool, enabling users to develop scripts with the same custom-derived management zones as those used in VRA.

By integrating VRA with CropX's existing suite of sensors, weather stations, gauges and analytics tools, users can leverage comprehensive data to inform their application strategies. This results in more efficient use of resources and improved crop yields. The precision offered by VRA and VRI leads to a reduction in the over-application of water and chemicals and results in better crop yields, supporting sustainable farming practices and lowering operational costs.

"CropX's new VRA capability offers another pathway to farm optimization," said Taha Ghaznavi, Global SVP Product of CropX. "By allowing farmers to apply inputs and seeding more accurately and efficiently, we are not only improving crop health and yield but also contributing to more sustainable agricultural practices. This integration with our enhanced VRI technology provides a comprehensive solution that addresses the diverse needs of modern farming."

Farmers and agricultural managers will find the new VRA capability particularly beneficial in addressing the challenges posed by variable soil conditions and climate change. The ability to customize application maps and seamlessly implement them in the field ensures that resources are used effectively, leading to healthier crops and more productive fields.

CropX remains committed to innovating and providing tools that help farmers make data-driven decisions. The new VRA and enhanced VRI capabilities are a testament to this commitment, offering advanced solutions that drive efficiency and sustainability in agriculture.

About CropX Ltd.

CropX is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 70 countries and across all arable continents. Our flagship product, the CropX agronomic farm management system, synthesizes data from the soil to sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital agronomic decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards for best practices in environmental sustainability and greater farm productivity. Learn more at www.cropx.com.

