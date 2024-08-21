CropX and CNH Announce Digital Connection for Sustainable Precision Farming

CNH, the makers of Case IH and New Holland equipment, integrate with CropX for seamless data transfer and variable rate application, enhancing efficiency and sustainability in agronomic operations.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX Ltd., a global leader in digital agriculture solutions, and CNH Industrial N.V (NYSE: CNH), a leading manufacturer of agricultural machinery and technology, announce a new application programming interface (API) connection between the CropX agronomic farm management system and Case IH and New Holland Agriculture equipment. This integration automates the transfer of data from CNH machinery to CropX for data visualization, record-keeping, planning, and variable-rate applications.

The digital integration between CNH and CropX will enable data collected by CASE IH and New Holland machines to be displayed and used within the CropX agronomic farm management system for improved precision and sustainability.

The datasets transferred from Case IH and New Holland equipment encompass a wide range of activities, including planting, application, and harvesting, with the specific data varying by equipment type. This information is then displayed on tables or maps that can be overlayed with other data layers, allowing farmers and agronomic advisors to easily extract valuable agronomic insights. Additionally, the connection enables the creation of variable rate application maps for fertilization and seeding using advanced agronomic tools within the CropX platform.

"This API between CNH and CropX leverages the strengths of both companies to significantly benefit farmers," says Tomer Tzach, CropX CEO. "The vast amount of data collected by farm machinery is incredibly valuable. Bringing that data into the CropX system makes it accessible and meaningful, driving farm efficiency and sustainability." Tzach continues, "Data connections are crucial for digital farming solutions. At CropX, we prioritize integrations with data sources that strengthen our system and greatly benefit farm operations."

"Enhancing data connectivity allows our customers to get more value from the data that CNH machinery collects," says Dan Danford, CNH Precision Technology Partner Manager. "Making it easy for our customers to utilize their farm data in the CropX agronomic farm management system also creates a more intuitive precision agriculture user experience. This empowers operators to expand their productivity with more confident data-driven decisions."

CropX now has APIs with the two largest manufacturers of farm machinery, CNH and John Deere. This integration adds to a growing list of farm equipment partners. Consolidating all farm data into one user-friendly platform allows for the generation of even more powerful insights and actionable advice, enhancing overall farm management and productivity.

About CropX Ltd.:

CropX Ltd. is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 70 countries and across all arable continents. Our flagship product, the CropX agronomic farm management system, synthesizes data from soil to sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital agronomic decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX Technologies is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards of best practices for environmental sustainability and greater farm productivity.

Learn more at www.cropx.com

About CNH:

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

