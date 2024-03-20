CropX and WiseConn Announce Digital Integration

Integration Will Streamline Irrigation Management for Drip Irrigators

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX Technologies, a leading provider of digital farm management, today announced an API integration with WiseConn, a global leader in precision drip irrigation solutions, to further improve data gathering and analytics for farmers worldwide. WiseConn users will be able to seamlessly incorporate the CropX system into their precision irrigation network. WiseConn irrigation systems are used throughout North and South America, Europe and Australia.

CropX Technologies announced a digital API integration with WiseConn, which will streamline irrigation management for users of WiseConn's precision drip irrigation systems.

CropX's agronomic farm management system incorporates farm data from sensors, satellites, rain gauges and farm machinery into an advanced analytics platform to optimize decision-making and crop management. With the integration of WiseConn's smart irrigation system, dual CropX and WiseConn users will now have easy access to as-applied data, including irrigation and fertilization records, directly within the CropX platform. WiseConn users will access CropX's agronomically-sound decision support for dynamic irrigation scheduling. This will allow farmers to move away from static schedules and instead personalize irrigation based on real-time conditions, optimizing water usage for each crop and field.

By combining advanced data analysis and automated irrigation control, WiseConn and CropX anticipate significant benefits for growers, including reduced water usage, increased crop yields, and enhanced resource management. Using WiseConn and CropX precision irrigation practices can significantly reduce water waste without compromising crop health. Optimal water management can lead to improved plant growth and higher yields while saving the grower time and labor.

"This collaboration with CropX strengthens our commitment to providing farmers with the tools they need to make informed decisions and optimize their irrigation practices," states Vicente Ossa, Marketing Manager at WiseConn. "By combining our expertise in precise irrigation management with CropX's technology, we believe this integration has the potential to enhance irrigation management and contribute to a more sustainable future for agriculture."

Matan Rahav, Vice President of Corporate Development of CropX, said, "We are excited to partner with WiseConn to bring even greater value to our mutual users. By integrating our cutting-edge technologies, we are empowering farmers to make more informed decisions, reduce water usage, and increase overall crop yields."

CropX and WiseConn are committed to supporting farmers worldwide by providing them with the tools and technologies they need to thrive in an increasingly complex agricultural landscape. This integration represents a significant step forward in the digitization of farming practices and the promotion of sustainable agriculture.

About CropX

CropX Technologies is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 60 countries and across all arable continents. The CropX Agronomic Farm Management System synthesizes data from the earth and sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital decision support and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards for best practices in environmental sustainability and farm productivity. Learn more at www.cropx.com.

About WiseConn

WiseConn is a leading provider of precision irrigation solutions, offering advanced remote monitoring and control systems through the DropControl platform. Their expertise enables farmers to optimize water management, reduce waste, and improve crop health. With real-time data analytics and automation, it delivers unparalleled precision, enhancing resource efficiency, agriculture productivity, and sustainability.

