CropX closes $30m Series C in round led by Aliaxis to expand digital farm management solutions and pursue additional acquisitions

BRUSSELS and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX Technologies, a leader in digital agronomic farm management, today announced the completion of a Series C financing round with $30 million in funding. The funding round was led by Aliaxis SA, a world leader enabling access to water and energy through inventive fluid management solutions.

The CropX agronomic farm management system has been steadily adding capabilities to help farmers grow more with less inputs, saving users water, energy, chemicals, and time. (PRNewsfoto/CropX)

The funding will be used to build on the two pillars of CropX's growth: the continued development of innovative capabilities for its agronomic farm management system, and the acquisition of companies with complementary technologies and market reach. Through this partnership, Aliaxis and CropX will continue to collaborate closely in the field of data-driven precision irrigation. Additional investors in the round include Edaphon, Finistere Ventures, NTT Finance Corporation, OurCrowd, Reinke Irrigation, Yair Shamir, and Victrix.

Food production accounts for roughly 70 per cent of total freshwater withdrawals globally and efficient water usage in agriculture is clearly becoming more and more important. Users of CropX's irrigation planning are able to conserve irrigation water and boost yields. In addition to irrigation, the CropX system also optimizes the use of energy and fertilizers, supports farmers in adopting more sustainable farming practices, and is becoming a one-stop-shop for crop management. CropX now has over 100 employees in the US, the Netherlands, Israel and New Zealand and a large research and development department.

CropX CEO Tomer Tzach comments: "Completing this funding is a huge endorsement from our investors of the value that we bring to our customers and shareholders, and the positive impact we are making on farms around the world. This round follows CropX's January acquisition of California-based precision irrigation company Tule Technologies, our fourth acquisition. We are proud to be one of the consolidation leaders in ag-tech as we bring a complete, powerful and simple solution to farms and agribusinesses."

Eric Olsen, CEO of Aliaxis says: "Sustainable water management is at the heart of what we do at Aliaxis. Aliaxis Next is our division created to select, nurture and grow startups in the field of water management. CropX is the best in class for smarter irrigation systems in agriculture and we are thrilled to strengthen our partnership to allow farmers to save water while increasing crop efficiency and food production in a sustainable fashion."

Vincent Vliebergh, Managing Partner of Edaphon, further commented: "CropX real-time field data and agronomic expertise supports sustainable farm management and greater productivity to restore soil systems while still feeding a growing population. The implication of Aliaxis providing its industrial and research expertise as well as access to market is a great asset."

The financial details of this agreement will not be disclosed.

About Aliaxis

At Aliaxis, we design sustainable, easy to install, and innovative solutions to address the world's water challenges and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Thanks to our 15,000+ employees, our pipes and fitting systems meet our customers' most demanding needs for the building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture sectors. Operating in over 40 countries, the Company is active through leading local brands and generated €4.3 billion revenue in 2022. More information available on www.aliaxis.com.

About CropX Technologies

CropX Technologies is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 60 countries and across all arable continents. The CropX Agronomic Farm Management System synthesizes data from the earth and sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision ag technologies set new standards for best practices in environmental sustainability and farm productivity. Learn more at www.cropx.com.

