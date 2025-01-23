CropX Welcomes Spencer Swayze to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX Technologies, a global leader in digital agricultural solutions, announced the appointment of Spencer Swayze to its Board of Directors. Swayze brings with him a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in investment management, strategic planning, and business development within the agribusiness and natural resources sectors.

Spencer Swayze, previously the managing director at the private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners, is joining the CropX Board of Directors, bringing with him an extensive background in investing in the agribusiness sector.

Swayze most recently served as Managing Director at the private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners, which focuses on private equity investments in the sustainable food sector. In addition, Swayze has served on the boards of several companies and organizations, including Hendrix Genetics, Axiota Animal Health, AgBiTech, and AgBiome, where he has been actively involved in shaping strategic directions and fostering growth initiatives.

Prior to his tenure at Paine Schwartz Partners, Swayze directed investments in the Natural Resources group at the University of Texas Investment Management Company (UTIMCO). At UTIMCO, he was responsible for overseeing natural resources investment activities across diverse asset classes, with a particular emphasis on agribusiness and infrastructure private equity. Swayze's extensive experience also includes his time at Ceres, Inc., an agricultural biotech seed company, where he served as Vice President of Business Development. Swayze holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business and a BBA from Oklahoma State University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Spencer Swayze to our board," said Tomer Tzach, CEO of CropX. "His extensive experience in investment management, coupled with his deep understanding of the agribusiness sector, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our solutions and markets for sustainable agriculture."

Ervin Leibovici, Chairman of CropX's Board of Directors, said, "Spencer's strategic insights and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to CropX's mission of enhancing farming productivity and environmental stewardship through digital farming solutions."

Swayze expressed his enthusiasm about joining CropX, stating, "I am honored to join the Board of Directors at CropX, a company that is defying the odds and has significant organic and inorganic growth opportunities in its sights. I look forward to working with Tomer and the team to support the company's growth and to help drive forward its vision of creating sustainable and efficient farming solutions."

CropX completed a $30 million dollar Series C funding round in 2023. As a strategic consolidator of digital agricultural technologies, it has acquired and integrated five ag tech companies since 2020.

About CropX

CropX is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 70 countries and across all arable continents. Our flagship product, the CropX agronomic farm management system, synthesizes data from the soil to sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital agronomic decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards for best practices in environmental sustainability and greater farm productivity. Learn more at www.cropx.com.

