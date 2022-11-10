CROQUET ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF MICROVERSE WORLD BUILDER

Collaborative Live Programming Environment for Open Metaverse Worlds

Plus Powerful 3D Worlds Embedded In Any Existing Website

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Croquet Corporation has announced the availability of Microverse World Builder, a browser based development environment for the Open Metaverse that lets web and web3 developers rapidly create multi-user 3D Metaverse worlds that can be published to any web server, completely independent of proprietary platforms.

Microverse World Builder includes the newest release of the core Croquet Microverse open source project (formerly known as Microverse IDE), a slate of new template virtual worlds that help developers jumpstart their efforts and a growing library of behaviors that can be applied to any object in a world. Available on GitHub at https://github.com/croquet/microverse , the Croquet Microverse World Builder is also rated as a top technology on Product Hunt . Product Hunt surfaces the best new products every day and is a place for product-loving enthusiasts to share and geek out about the latest mobile apps, websites, hardware projects, and tech creations.

"The Microverse World Builder is a collaborative live programming environment where developers and designers can work together to create and refine Metaverse worlds using JavaScript IDEs and other tools they use today," said John Payne, CEO of Croquet. "We believe that in order for the Metaverse to be the next major communication and collaboration platform, it needs to be open, flexible and easy to use. Microverse Worlds are decentralized, natively multiuser, low latency and can be published to any web server while developers and creators control their economic and IP rights.

One of the key new features of the World Builder is integration with Ready Player Me half body personalized avatars. Users can bring their own avatars into a Microverse world or use default avatars selected and customized by the developer. Developers can also adapt custom avatars based upon their designs and requirements.

World Builder also incorporates in-world voice chat with Dolby.io spatial audio providing advanced audio processing features such as dynamic audio leveling, advanced spatial audio and noise and echo reduction resulting in the best quality voice chat available today.

Within the Microverse World Builder, users and developers see and interact with 3D objects known as Cards. Developers can add functionality and intelligence to any card by adding "behaviors," which are simple bits of JavaScript that manage everything about how a card acts and reacts and make the creation of an interactive Microverse extremely fast and easy. Developers simply drag and drop an object into a scene, apply one or more behaviors and save hours of coding time.

The open source community can contribute to this growing library of behaviors which will dramatically accelerate development velocity for everyone, making the Microverse World Builder even more powerful and useful.

A library of template worlds is also available on GitHub to further expedite developer efforts. They can be expanded, customized or in certain cases used as is. Templates available include:

Gallery/Showroom

Infinite Procedural Outdoor World

Outdoor Refinery

Factory Floor

University Campus

Multiplayer Game

Because Microverse World Builder is based on open, standards-based web and browser technologies and can be published to any web server, 3D Metaverse worlds can be integrated to new and existing web sites to form a foundation of the Metaverse. Developers can build 3D ecommerce showrooms, Metaverse conference rooms equipped with Spatial Audio or a flexible, decentralized NFT gallery, all integrated to existing 2D websites and all with portals that can connect to the rest of the Metaverse. This begins the revolution of the 2D web to the 3D Metaverse.

About Croquet

Croquet Corporation is on a mission to build an open, democratized Metaverse with Croquet OS, its web standards operating system for the Open Metaverse. Based on browser technologies that are cross platform to any device, it delivers virtual worlds on the Metaverse that can be published anywhere and be accessed today by hundreds of millions of Internet and mobile users. Croquet received the Auggie Award as Startup to Watch in 2022 at AWE, the most prestigious conference for AR/VR and the Metaverse. The company was formed in 2018 and is funded by SIP Global Partners and a group of experienced technology and financial industry veterans. Visit www.croquet.io.

