CROQUET CHAMPIONS INNOVATION IN THE METAVERSE AT TOP INDUSTRY EVENTS

Top Executives to Demonstrate Democratization and Augmentation of the Metaverse at Ericsson Imagine Possible and AWE EU 2022

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Croquet Corporation , the startup that created the first open Metaverse operating system (OS), announces that its top executives will be speaking at the Ericsson Imagine Possible event in Santa Clara, CA, as well as AWE EU 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. John Payne, CEO; David Smith, Co-Founder and CTO; and Vanessa Freudenberg, Co-founder and Chief Architect, will emphasize the importance of the Open Metaverse as a communication tool and collaborative experience - a place to augment human intellect and enable our ability to create, explore, understand and solve problems collaboratively.

Ericsson Imagine Possible

The Ericsson Imagine Possible event will bring together leading innovators and thought leaders from technology frontrunners and enterprises as they share their vision for the future - from Extended Reality (XR) and the Metaverse to the future of Enterprise connectivity.

October 18-19, 2022

Hyatt Regency Santa Clara

Participate in person or virtually by registering here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/events/imagine-possible

AWE EU 2022

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world's leading AR+VR conference and expo bringing together a mix of CEOs, CTOs, designers, developers, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors and top press in a unique opportunity to learn, inspire, partner and experience firsthand one of the most exciting industries of our times. Croquet recently won the AWE Auggie Award "Startup to Watch" award at AWE 2022 in Santa Clara earlier this year.

October 20-21, 2022

FIL – Lisbon Exhibition and Congress Center

Participate in person or virtually by registering here:

https://www.awexr.com/eu-2022/agenda/3197-the-augmented-conversation

"Croquet is thrilled to be among the brightest minds and leaders driving the development and adoption of Metaverse technologies at such top tier events," said John Payne, CEO at Croquet. "Croquet's mission is to build an open, decentralized Operating System for the Open Metaverse where most platforms are closed and proprietary. Croquet allows people to quickly and easily create multiuser Metaverse worlds, and enables collaboration on the development side as well. We look forward to all the Metaverse spaces and worlds that Croquet OS will enable and to meeting the developers who will build them."

Croquet OS is the only open, browser based operating system that unites the web and the Metaverse. The OS loads instantly from any URL or QR code during entry to a virtual world with web, mobile or AR/VR devices. It uses synchronization, live data and persistence services from its globally deployed Croquet Reflector Network to enable ultra low-latency, low-bandwidth shared experiences. Any Metaverse developer can integrate Croquet OS as infrastructure to enable multiuser shared experiences and achieve perfectly synchronized shared social interactions.

Because Croquet OS is built on open web standards and browser-based technologies, it has equal applicability for Web and Web3 developers. While traditional developers may deploy virtual worlds standalone or to existing and new web properties, Web3 developers can integrate Croquet OS and the Croquet's Microverse IDE easily with decentralized blockchain deployments, NFT services, cryptocurrencies and other decentralized Metaverse user experiences.

About Croquet

Croquet Corporation is on a mission to build an open, democratized Metaverse with Croquet OS, its web standards based operating system for the Metaverse. Based on browser technologies that are cross platform to any device, it delivers virtual worlds on the Metaverse that can be published anywhere and be accessed today by hundreds of millions of Internet and mobile users. Croquet OS makes development of multiuser Metaverse virtual worlds simple for 17M JavaScript developers. Croquet was formed in 2018 and is funded by SIP Global Partners and a group of experienced technology and financial industry veterans. Visit www.croquet.io.

