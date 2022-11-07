CROs (Clinical Research Organizations) Training Course: Identification, Selection, and Management for Maximum Results & Value (December 1-2, 2022)

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CROs (Clinical Research Organizations) - Identification, Selection, and Management for Maximum Results & Value" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This CRO training provide all the specific methodology and management techniques to successfully outsource pharmaceutical programs completed on time, within budget, most importantly completed with high level of quality and performance.

This course will provide the attendees with all the specific methodology and management techniques to successfully outsource pharmaceutical programs, that are completed on time, within budget, and most importantly completed with a high level of quality and performance.

Participants will gain an in depth perspective focused on the components of performance and quality based management of drug development. Participants will learn how the current external and internal forces are shaping the way projects will need to be delivered to be competitive and cost efficient, given the state of the industry.

Specific attention will be given to defining meaningful Key Performance Indicators (KPI's), implementing those indicators into the process, and gathering/analyzing data to proactively deliver quality studies.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology research managers and their counterparts in the CRO industry will gain a thorough understanding of how to work together through implementing outsourcing scorecards to achieve successful outsourcing programs.

The processes in managing CROs, including study plans, in-field site visits, preparation for inspections, monitoring evaluation programs, progress and conditions for terminating the services of a CRO will be analyzed along with the overall requirements of data quality assurance. Solutions to problem assessment and correction involving all outsourcing projects along with the legal requirements of sponsors and CROs will be discussed.

Learning Objectives

Ultimately, the challenge facing pharmaceutical companies today is to pursue two seemingly incompatible goals; maintain or increase quality products, while dramatically reducing costs and development lead times.

With those overall goals in mind, participants will learn all the necessary material for identifying and selecting the right CRO for each segment of the research targeted for outsourcing. Pharmaceutical personnel will learn the techniques required for successfully managing CROs and the shared responsibilities required from the sponsor and the service provider. CRO personnel will gain the full understanding of what is expected of them, in the new drug development process.

Who Should Attend:

This 2-day virtual workshop is designed for personnel in the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device and Biologics industries who use Contract Research Organizations (CROs) in the process of developing their products for Healthcare Authority approval globally. Attendees should have a basic knowledge of drug, device or biologics development processes and a need to understand what is involved in outsourcing non-clinical and clinical research to CROs.

VPs, Directors, and Managers involved in managing and selecting CROs

CRO administration and management involved in business development and operation

Project and Program Managers

Product Development, R&D and Engineering Managers

Quality Assurance Risk Management Manager

Regulatory Compliance Managers

The following issues will be discussed:

Type and selection of CROs (e.g. mega CROs, niche providers, etc.).

How the FDA and other Healthcare Authorities view CROs.

Sponsor responsibilities.

Drug development plans.

Overall outsourcing programs.

Study specific designs and accountabilities.

Proposal evaluation.

Site visits to CROs.

Contract negotiations and partnering with CROs.

FDA and EMEA ( Europe ) based interactions with CROs.

) based interactions with CROs. Writing the RFP

Evaluating responses to the RFP

Pre-Qualification of vendors and vendor audits

Managing the CRO

Participants will understand

The pitfalls of the current sponsor / CRO / site relationships and what can be done to overcome them.

The new "Pharma" and the realities of "Virtual trials".

Components in architecting the appropriate outsourcing model "Cost vs. Price".

Determining core capabilities in accordance with what works best globally rather than locally.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Agenda

Introduction to Clinical Research Organizations.

Types of CROs

Expected Functions of a CRO

Strategies used in Outsourcing

The reality of "Paper and EDC" technologies what is really feasible?

Sponsor Action Plan "Setting the stage for success".

The "Outsourcing Scorecard"

Linking outsourcing models and processes to financial and customer objectives

Developing objectives and measures to evaluate outsourcing solutions

Using the scorecard as a communication and management tool

Using the scorecard to determine core capabilities/processes vs. outsourcing opportunities along with the skills and technologies needed to support an outsourced model.

Discovery and Development Plan.

Key milestones and deliverables

Quality and Performance indicators

Sponsor Responsibilities and Accountabilities.

CRO Vendor Selection Process.

How to Find a CRO

Criteria for Selection

RFP Development

Ways to Compare and Contrast before You Select

Development Checklist and evaluation "Heat Map" development.

General or Project - type Information

Alignment to financial and customer objective

Site management and why it matters.

Proposal Review and Evaluation

Comparison Checklist "Heat Map"

Contract Negotiation and Award

Day 2 Agenda

Managing CROs.

Preparation, Planning and Positioning with CROs

Study Set-up, planning and Initiation

KPI's you need to see and when you need to see them

Study Medication Supplies

SOPs: Your Firm and CROs.

Formulating a Study Plan.

FDA / Healthcare Authority and Legal Requirements of CROs.

Collaborative tools and techniques.

Monitoring and Evaluating Methods and Timelines of CROs

Clarity and Communications with CROs

Realistic Projections For Projects, Staff and CROs

Duties of the CRO, Sponsor and Trial Sites.

Global Knowledge: U.S. vs. EU Regulations and Nuances

How to ensure compliance with regulations, including:

GMP

GCP

GLP

Auditing

Troubleshooting

Common Problems and Possible Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



Kelly Thomas

Vice President

Stallergenes Greer



Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.



Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kl3t3n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets