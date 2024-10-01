Crosby and Montage Marketing Group Form Mentor-Protégé Relationship and Joint Venture to Expand Services to Federal Government Agencies

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosby Marketing Communications (Crosby), a leading integrated marketing agency, and Montage Marketing Group (Montage), a small business dedicated to authentically engaging diverse audiences, have established a Mentor-Protégé relationship approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The firms have also created a joint venture called Crosby Montage Partners to further expand each firm's capabilities to help federal agencies fulfill their bold missions and marketing performance goals.

Crosby Montage Partners is certified by the SBA as an 8(a), Woman Owned Small Business, and Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business, and will soon be available on the GSA Multiple Award Schedule. The entity brings together the expertise of 170+ professionals with a common purpose: to drive positive actions that improve the health, well-being and security of our people, communities, and country.

"Federal agencies need innovative marketing and digital transformation solutions to engage increasingly diverse audiences and communities at the national and local level," said Raymond Crosby, President of Crosby. "The Montage team brings strong multicultural outreach and grassroots engagement expertise that further strengthen our capabilities."

"Montage has grown significantly over the last several years and we're ready for the next step in our journey to take on larger, complex programs for federal agencies," said Mercedita Roxas-Murray, President of Montage. "Crosby is the perfect partner for us, with complementary capabilities and a shared purpose to drive positive actions and outcomes."

For more than three decades, Crosby and Montage have provided communications and outreach services across federal agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services, CDC, NIH, Department of Defense, Veterans Health Administration, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Agriculture, Social Security Administration, Department of Commerce, Department of Transportation, Environmental Protection Agency, National Park Service, and the Peace Corps.

To learn more and contact Crosby Montage Partners, visit crosbymontage.com.

About Crosby. With a mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter,® Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media, and digital solutions through specialized practices in Government, Healthcare, Nonprofits & Causes, and Military & Veterans. Celebrating 50 years of success, the firm ranks #22 on O'Dwyer's list of national communications firms and #10 for Healthcare, is a Premier Google Partner, and is a top provider on the GSA MAS schedule. Crosby is headquartered in Annapolis, Md., and has offices in Bethesda, Md.

About Montage. Montage is an award-winning firm focused on making connections with people to get them to stop, think, feel, act—and make a difference. Proven experts in outreach, events, DEI and experiential programs, the firm is a certified woman, minority and disadvantaged business enterprise, and a member of the U.S. SBA's 8(a) program. The firm has locations in 13 states and offices in Rockville, Md., Bethesda, Md., and McLean, Va.

Gillian Pommerehn, (410) 626-0805

[email protected]

SOURCE Montage Marketing Group