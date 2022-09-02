Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market: Segmentation by Service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market is segmented into two categories based on the service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 55.47 billion, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.71%.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2026: USD 55.47 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.71% YoY growth (%): 10.06% Performing market contribution: APAC at 43% Key consumer countries: US, China , Japan , Germany , UK, and Canada

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market as a part of the global Air Freight & Logistics market within the global Industrials market.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Key Vendors

A.P. Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are a few of the key vendors in the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

Geographical Highlights

APAC will account for 43% of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for cross-border e-commerce logistics. The market in this region will expand quicker than the market in other regions. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and smartphone usage will aid cross-border e-commerce logistics market expansion in APAC over the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation

Service

Transportation



Warehousing



Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The transportation segment's cross-border e-commerce logistics market share will expand significantly during the projection period. The transportation section includes the conveyance of e-commerce retail products by several modes of transportation, including train, air, water, and highways. The increase can be ascribed to the enormous growth of the e-commerce business as well as increased government spending on logistics infrastructure.

Cross Border E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.71% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 55.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A.P. Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

