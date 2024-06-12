Cross-Border E-Commerce Site "WAFUU.COM" Now Supports Swedish, Totaling 21 Languages

JAPAN's WAFUU.COM expands global reach with Swedish support, now offering services in 21 languages and delivering to 70 countries.

SHIBUYA-KU, Japan, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operated by QRESTIA Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo / President: Hidemasa Fukada), WAFUU.COM is a Japan-originated cross-border e-commerce site that offers a wide range of products from traditional Japanese goods to the latest trend items. With the goal of bringing the charm of Japan closer to people around the world, the site has now added support for Swedish, enabling it to provide support in a total of 21 languages and deliver to 70 countries globally.

Background of Introducing Swedish

Sweden boasts a high internet penetration rate of 94% and is the largest e-commerce market in Northern Europe[^1]. The market is expected to generate revenues of USD 15.67 billion by 2024 and reach USD 18.68 billion by 2028. In 2024, the market is projected to grow by 5.7%, contributing to the global e-commerce growth rate of 10.4%[^2]. Furthermore, 10% of Swedish consumers purchase goods from international websites such as in Germany, China, UK, Denmark, and USA, indicating a strong international trade presence[^3]. This level of international engagement highlights Sweden's significant role in the global e-commerce market.

Given these factors, we have decided to introduce Swedish. By offering services in their native language, WAFUU.COM aims to be a more familiar and trusted site in the rapidly growing Swedish market.

Population Coverage of 21 Supported Languages

With the addition of Swedish, we can now reach approximately 69.66% of the world's population. This expansion allows us to provide services to a broader global audience.

Below are the estimated numbers of speakers for each supported language:

English: 1.132 billion - Chinese (Simplified): 1.2 billion - Hindi: 600 million

Spanish: 543 million - French: 280 million - Arabic: 274 million

Russian: 258 million - Portuguese: 258 million - Indonesian: 199 million

German: 132 million - Japanese: 125 million - Turkish: 88 million

Vietnamese: 85 million - Thai: 78 million - Malay: 77 million

Korean: 77 million - Italian: 67 million - Chinese (Traditional): 40 million

Filipino (Tagalog): 28 million - Dutch: 22 million - Swedish: 10 million

By supporting these languages, it allows us to enhance accessibility and contribute to global communication by reducing language barriers.

The approximate number of speakers for each language is based on Ethnologue 2022[^4], and the global population estimates are based on United Nations 2022[^5].

Company Overview

Company Name: QRESTIA Inc.

Address: VORT AOYAMAⅡ 8F, 2-1-12 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0002

Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, 150-0002 Established: April 1, 2016

President: Hidemasa Fukada

WAFUU.COM Website: https://wafuu.com/

Company Website: https://qrestia.com/

Contact:

QRESTIA Inc

***@qrestia.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13024711

