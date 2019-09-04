Cross Catholic Outreach Launches Hurricane Relief Effort to Provide Food and Critical Resources to Help Bahamas

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida-based relief and development ministry, Cross Catholic Outreach, is providing immediate assistance to help the Bahamas with significant shipments of food, medicines and other critical resources. With unprecedented damage, and the urgent needs of surviving families, Cross Catholic Outreach is already shipping over 540,000 meals to help affected families and children.

To get resources in quickly and distributed effectively, Cross Catholic Outreach will be working with Catholic Charities of Miami and the Archbishop of Nassau. The first shipments will include scientifically-formulated meals designed to do more than satisfy hunger.

"It's important to address hunger with nutrient rich meals," explained Jim Cavnar, president of Cross Catholic Outreach. "The food we are shipping is created for situations like this, and it will go a long way in keeping people healthy as they face the stresses and hardships ahead."

Medical shipments and other important relief supplies are being assembled as well, and will be sent to the islands in the days and weeks ahead.

According to Cavnar, Cross Catholic Outreach accomplishes its relief efforts through a donor-supported fund created specifically for that purpose, and it will also be in helping impacted areas long after Hurricane Dorian has moved away.

"Some of our most important work happens after the initial relief efforts are over and the media has moved on to other stories," Cavnar explained. "It's critical to take care of urgent water, food and medical needs, but we can't forget the other issues the poor face in the weeks and months following a disaster. Homes need to be repaired or constructed. Damaged schools and clinics need help. Many of these areas will have lost almost everything, and the people will need support to get back on their feet again. Our Disaster Relief Fund helps us provide both immediate and long-term assistance."

Individuals interested in contributing to the relief efforts can give through Cross Catholic Outreach's website (crosscatholic.org/hurricane-dorian-donations/).

Cross Catholic Outreach is a Catholic relief and development ministry that provides food, shelter, medical care, water, education, care for orphaned and vulnerable children, and emergency relief services to 29 countries around the globe. To learn more, visit www.crosscatholic.org.

