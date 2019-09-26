Cross Country Adjusting to Sponsor and Exhibit at PLRB Conference

PAGELAND, S.C., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Adjusting, a national leader in insurance claim services, announced it will exhibit at the 2020 PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo to be held at the Gaylord National Hotel on March 8-11, 2020. Cross Country Adjusting is also a Diamond sponsor for the event.

The conference will allow Cross Country to fully showcase its proprietary technology platforms that are in use today, including the all-new Cross Country Adjusting app.

"The theme for 2019 has been about speed and accuracy through technology. We rolled out our new app in May of 2019, which has revolutionized how we inspect and settle property claims for the clients who use the app. We had many of our clients visit Charlotte for the Coca Cola 600 in May for the app rollout; the response has been greater than anything we could have imagined. We look forward to sharing this technology on a broader scale at the PLRB event," stated Wes Watson, Director of Technology Development, Cross Country Adjusting.

Cross Country Adjusting, founded in 2005, has quickly grown to become one of the nation's leading insurance claim service companies with a focus on technology development in the claims process. Cross Country Adjusting offers a wide array of property claim services including TPA claims administration, field adjusting for both daily and catastrophe property claims, managed repair network, and virtual inspector program. For more information go to www.CCAdjust.com

