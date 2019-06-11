Cross Country Healthcare Announces New Corporate Identity and Enhanced Websites, Merges Travel Nurse Brands

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (Nasdaq:CCRN) a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services nationwide, today announced it has transformed its corporate identity to more appropriately represent the company's best-in-class total talent management solutions and suite of innovative technologies. Symbolizing its future, the strategic initiative includes a new company logo and enhanced website with cutting-edge tools to deliver an exceptional, intuitive job search and application experience across the company's family of brands.

"When I co-founded Cross Country more than 30 years ago, it was on the premise of delivering a best-in-class experience for our clients and healthcare professionals, and this remains our number one priority today," said Kevin Clark, president and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. "At the end of the day, it is all about delivering an unmatched experience for the healthcare professionals and organizations we serve. As we look to capitalize on the dynamic changes and disruptions in the healthcare sector, our new, integrated brand structure better represents our holistic approach to providing innovative technology and high quality personnel solutions that are cost effective and customized to meet the unique and complex needs of our candidates and clients."

The company has also merged its signature travel nurse brands – Cross Country TravCorps, MedStaff and Medical Staffing Network Travel – under the new Cross Country Nurses brand, which was the original company brand launched in 1986. The consolidation leverages the strength of each brand to offer travel nurses greater access to a national team of recruiters who serve as career advisors, securing professional opportunities for candidates at any of the more than 2,500 healthcare facilities who partner with Cross Country Nurses nationwide. To support the brand consolidation and properly reflect the services provided, the new, enhanced Cross Country Nurses website is aimed at delivering a seamless job search and candidate experience.

Cross Country Healthcare's Workforce Solutions division, which provides strategic talent management solutions for its clients, is also part of the corporate rebrand and new corporate Cross Country Healthcare website. A recognized market leader, Cross Country Workforce Solutions' tailored strategies, systems and resources assist healthcare organizations address labor-related challenges by delivering cost effective outcomes and placing highly qualified professionals across their continuum of care. Among the solutions offered include managed services programs (MSPs), internal resource pools (IRPs), electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and other consultative services.

Cross Country Healthcare's allied health staffing division, which is retaining its Cross Country Allied name, has also been rebranded to align with the new corporate brand identity and has rolled out an updated, candidate-centric website. The company plans to announce several additional brand consolidations and updates in the coming months.

"As our business model has evolved to better meet the shifting needs of our clients and healthcare professionals, we needed to move towards a master brand strategy and simplified architecture across our divisions," said Kip Havel, chief marketing officer of Cross Country Healthcare. "Through our new brand voice and visual identity, we're better able to articulate the scope of the company's solutions, innovative capabilities and quality services that Cross Country Healthcare has always been known for, while reflecting a new chapter, culture and values for the organization."

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Our solutions leverage our more than 30 years of expertise and insight to assist clients in solving complex labor-related challenges while maintaining high quality outcomes. We are dedicated to recruiting and placing highly qualified healthcare professionals in virtually every specialty and area of expertise. Our diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. Through our national staffing teams and network of 69 office locations, we are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. We are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. In addition, we provide both retained and contingent placement services for healthcare executives, physicians, and other healthcare professionals.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com . Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.

Media Contact: Michelle del Valle | 561-617-2239 | mdelvalle@crosscountry.com

SOURCE Cross Country Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.crosscountryhealthcare.com

