Cross Country Healthcare Introduces New Brand Identity for Cejka Executive Search

"As we continue to align our brands, we are creating an integrated structure that best represents our holistic approach to providing innovative technology and high-quality workforce solutions that meet the unique and complex needs of our clients," said Kevin Clark, president & CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. "This latest brand alignment allows us to combine the brand strength of Cross Country Healthcare with the rich history of Cejka to reinforce our organization's best-in-class total talent management solutions while fully representing our size and scope of services."

With a proven record and strong reputation of delivering individualized, high-touch service to its clients, Cejka Search partners with healthcare institutions across the country to help them build innovative and high functioning leadership teams. The new name and brand mark - with a modern look and feel – reflects a bolder identity that is more closely aligned with Cross Country Healthcare and its family of brands.

"The Cejka Search team is excited to unveil our new look and new website, aligning us more closely with our Cross Country sister brands," said Paul Esselman, President of Cejka Search. "While our look has changed, we want to emphasize that our clients and candidates will continue to receive the same exceptional service, integrity and industry expertise we have always provided."

Cejka Search continues its more than 30-year commitment to executive search excellence, providing a proven process and expert counsel to healthcare organizations seeking the industry's top leaders. With a new visual identity and enhanced website supporting a known and respected name in the executive search industry, the firm continues to differentiate its services in the marketplace with a high-touch and deeply consultative approach.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Our solutions leverage our more than 30 years of expertise and insight to assist clients in solving complex labor-related challenges while maintaining high quality outcomes. We are dedicated to recruiting and placing highly qualified healthcare professionals in virtually every specialty and area of expertise. Our diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. Through our national staffing teams and network of 69 office locations, we are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. We are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. In addition, we provide both retained and contingent placement services for healthcare executives, physicians, and other healthcare professionals.

Shareholders and prospective investors can register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail by visiting www.crosscountryhealthcare.com.

Media Contact: Michelle del Valle | 561-617-2239 | mdelvalle@crosscountry.com

SOURCE Cross Country Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.crosscountryhealthcare.com

