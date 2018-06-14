Cross Country Healthcare's Managed Services Program recognized as industry leader on HRO Today Baker's Dozen

Cross Country Healthcare's MSP delivers workforce optimization by combining leading-edge technology and process improvement, coupled with the support and staffing expertise that only Cross Country Healthcare can provide.

"Cross Country Healthcare's Managed Services Program is designed to connect quality of care and cost containment, which drives both clinical and financial success," explains Robert Murphy, President, Cross Country Healthcare Workforce Solutions. "We are very proud to have our efforts in the area of MSP programs recognized on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings."

"Because HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services, it truly stands as a testament to the nearly two decades of work we put in with clients to manage their contingent workforce and provide a centralized point of contact for vendor management, service level agreements and other operational facets," states Buffy Stultz White, President, Cross Country Staffing Travel Nurse and Allied Divisions.

HRO Today analyzes results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, scores are calculated in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. These scores are the basis of the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Our solutions leverage our nearly 40 years of expertise and insight to assist clients in solving complex labor-related challenges while maintaining high quality outcomes. We are dedicated to recruiting and placing highly qualified healthcare professionals in virtually every specialty and area of expertise. Our diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. Through our national staffing teams and network of 74 office locations, we are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. We are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, and other outsourcing and consultative services. In addition, we provide both retained and contingent placement services for healthcare executives, physicians, and other healthcare professionals.

About HRO Today and HRO Today Global

HRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

