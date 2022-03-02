Cross Country Infrastructure Services Appoints Michael Disser as Vice President of Sales

AURORA, Colo., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc. ("CCIS"), a leading supplier of construction equipment, pumps and consumables to infrastructure projects in North America, has appointed Michael Disser as the Vice President of Sales. Disser will be responsible for sales team leadership and focused on implementing value-added rentals and sales programs that support the national revenue and profit goals of CCIS.

"We're thrilled to be welcoming Mike to the CCIS team," said John James, CEO of CCIS. "Mike's remarkable ability to lead teams in the equipment rental industry makes him a strong addition to CCIS. We look forward to adding more experienced professionals like Mike to our team as we continue to grow and diversify the business."

Prior to CCIS, Mike held several key executive Sales and Marketing positions at NES Rentals Holdings and holds a bachelor's degree in Marketing from Southern New Hampshire University. His educational background coupled with over 20 years of experience in the rental equipment industry will be most beneficial in helping him to build innovative customer-centric strategies while extending external relationships in diverse industry verticals. "I'm excited to continue the development of the employees and talent of CCIS," said Mike Disser. "I look forward to providing strategic direction, value and growth opportunities to the organization and our customers."

This step furthers CCIS's goal to continue growing since its formation in December 2016. For more information about partnering with CCIS, visit our website at www.crosscountryis.com

About Cross Country Infrastructure Services

Based in Aurora, CO., CCIS serves hundreds of clients nationally with their infrastructure equipment and supply needs. With multiple locations around North America, Cross Country is strategically positioned to serve many customers and can mobilize to any specific project. The company has been providing exceptional customer service to the construction industry with innovative and dependable equipment solutions for over 25 years. For more information, visit www.crosscountryis.com or follow CCIS on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/cross-country-infrastructure-services/

