Cross Country Infrastructure Services Expands to Bakersfield, CA to Support Construction Projects across the West Coast

AURORA, Colo., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Infrastructure Services, Inc. ("Cross Country"), a leading equipment rental and supply company, announced today that they are opening their newest location in Bakersfield, California. This facility will support construction companies across the West Coast with equipment and consumable needs. The new branch is located at 3947 E. Brundage Ln. Suite B, Bakersfield CA and can be reached at 1-661-210-3692.

This new location will bolster the company's ability to support large-scale infrastructure projects, with a focus on renewable energy development, as well as vital oil and gas pipeline projects throughout the region.

"Our new Bakersfield branch represents our commitment to fostering growth and supporting energy infrastructure with unparalleled service and products," said John James, President of Cross Country Infrastructure Services. "This expansion is an exciting milestone, allowing us to better serve our customers on the West Coast and contribute to the nation's evolving energy landscape."

With an emphasis on quality and reliability, the Bakersfield branch will supply a wide array of construction materials and industrial products, tailored to meet the needs of contractors working on complex energy installations. Among the offerings are critical supplies such as geosynthetics for erosion control, pipeline equipment for precise installation and testing, a full line of PPE and safety equipment, along with a large assortment of tools, parts and materials.

In addition to material sales, Cross Country Infrastructure Services' new branch will also provide equipment rentals. This includes earthmoving machines, padding, backfill and trenching equipment, pile-driver machines and many more.

With multiple locations around North America, Cross Country is strategically positioned to serve many customers and can mobilize to any specific project. The company has been providing the construction industry with innovative and dependable equipment solutions for over 25 years and is dedicated to provide exceptional customer service.

