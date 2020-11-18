Cross Country Infrastructure Services Makes Significant Move into Renewable Energy Markets

AURORA, Colo., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Infrastructure Services, Inc. ("Cross Country"), a leading equipment and contractor supply provider to the construction industry, announced today that they are moving into the growing renewable energy markets to support contractors with equipment and consumable needs. The company has made a significant investment into new rental fleet and has expanded its product lines to support the growing wind and solar construction markets.

A Cross County SPD-250 EVO SCAIP Padding Machine working on a Wind Farm construction project. A Wolfe Trenching Machine ready for rental from Cross Country Infrastructure Services.

Cross Country's equipment rental fleet has a large variety of earthmoving, trenching, lifting, and padding machines from top manufactures such as Caterpillar, Wolfe, Terramac and Scaip. In addition, the company is ready to supply the construction sites with an expanding variety of essential supplies including industry standards Milwaukee, Dewalt, Greenlee Electric Tools, Unisorb Grout, Steel Channel, 3M, and many others. Cross Country also has the capability to provide on-site supply trailers which are convenient and time-saving solutions to increase productivity on the job site.

With multiple locations around North America, Cross Country is strategically positioned to serve any need in the renewable markets. The company has been providing the construction industry with innovative and dependable equipment solutions for over 25 years and was just ranked #32 in the 2020 RER Top Rental Equipment companies.

Visit http://crosscountryis.com/wind-solar for Cross Country's Wind and Solar Farms Equipment Rentals and Supplies.

