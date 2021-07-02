Cross Country Infrastructure Services Opens New Location in Belle Fourche, South Dakota

AURORA, Colo., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Infrastructure Services, Inc. ("Cross Country"), a leading equipment rental and supply company, announced today that they are opening their newest location in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. This facility will support construction companies throughout the Mid-West and Rocky Mountain Regions with equipment and consumable needs. The building is located at 110 Cheyenne Street, Belle Fourche, SD 57717 and can be reached at 1-832-459-2467.

Cross Country Equipment Rentals and Supplies

Cross Country's rental fleet has a large variety of earthmoving, pumps, lifting, padding, and other specialty equipment from top manufactures such as Caterpillar, Wolfe, Terramac, Scaip and many more. In addition, the company is ready to supply any construction project with tools, materials and consumables from top brands like Milwaukee, Dewalt, Greenlee Electric Tools, 3M, and others. Cross Country also has the capability to provide on-site supply trailers which are convenient and time-saving solutions to increase productivity on the job site.

With multiple locations around North America, Cross Country is strategically positioned to serve many customers and can mobilize to any specific project. The company has been providing the construction industry with innovative and dependable equipment solutions for over 25 years and is dedicated to provide exceptional customer service.

