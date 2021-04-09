Cross Country Infrastructure Services Opens New Location in Carrizo Springs, Texas

AURORA, Colo., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Infrastructure Services, Inc. ("Cross Country"), a leading equipment and contractor supply provider to the construction industry, announced today that they are opening their newest location in Carrizo Springs, Texas. This facility will support construction companies throughout Southern Texas with equipment and consumable needs. This location joins the three other Cross Country Texas locations in Houston, Odessa, and Pecos to help support projects all over the great state of Texas. The address is 2535 TX-517, Carrizo Springs, TX 78834 and can be reached at (304) 618-0361.

Cross Country Carrizo Springs, Texas

Cross Country's equipment rental fleet has a large variety of earthmoving, trenching, lifting, and padding machines from top manufactures such as Caterpillar, Wolfe, Terramac and Scaip. In addition, the company is ready to supply the construction sites with an expanding variety of essential supplies including industry standards Milwaukee, Dewalt, Greenlee Electric Tools, 3M, and have a large variety of safety supplies and construction site consumables. Cross Country also has the capability to provide on-site supply trailers which are convenient and time-saving solutions to increase productivity on the job site.

With multiple locations around North America, Cross Country is strategically positioned to serve any need for a large variety of projects. The company has been providing the construction industry with innovative and dependable equipment solutions for over 25 years and is dedicated to provide exceptional customer service.

Media Contact:

Greg Orlando

[email protected]

973-600-2222

SOURCE Cross Country Infrastructure Services