Cross-cultural Training Market: 31% of Growth to Originate from North America, Workshop Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Cross-cultural Training Market " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The cross-cultural training market share is expected to increase by USD 1.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57%. Technavio categorizes the global cross-cultural training market as a part of the global education services market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the cross-cultural training market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cross-cultural Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Cross-cultural Training Market: Segmentation Analysis

The cross-cultural training market report is segmented by Deployment (workshop and online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment - The market share growth by the workshop segment will be significant during the forecast period. The workshop model will remain prevalent during the forecast period. The model provides learners with a more realistic and practical mode of learning as most of the interactions are happening face to face with trainers. This model of training generally consists of innovative training methods, such as role-play and case studies.

The market share growth by the will be significant during the forecast period. The workshop model will remain prevalent during the forecast period. The model provides learners with a more realistic and practical mode of learning as most of the interactions are happening face to face with trainers. This model of training generally consists of innovative training methods, such as role-play and case studies. Regional Highlights -31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cross-cultural training in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The growth of the cross-cultural training market in North America can be attributed to the presence of many MNCs and large organizations. Most technology giants that have global operations, including Microsoft, AT & T, IBM, international banks, insurance companies, and others, have their headquarters in the US which will facilitate the market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Grab a sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments &

regional opportunities

Cross-cultural Training Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules and the rise in expatriate assignments are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as costs associated with expatriate failure will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Request a FREE Sample

Report right now!

Cross-cultural Training Market - Vendor Analysis

The cross-cultural training market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Babel Language Consulting Ltd.



Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd.



Coursera Inc.



Cross Cultural Consulting



Global Integration Inc.



GROVEWELL LLC



Learnlight



Pearson Plc



Udemy Inc.



Wolfestone Translation Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the Cross-cultural Training Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Cross-cultural Training Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The Edtech market share is expected to increase to USD 133.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.79%.

share is expected to increase to USD 133.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.79%. The corporate training market share in Europe is expected to increase to USD 11.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%.

Cross-cultural Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.57% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Babel Language Consulting Ltd., Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd., Coursera Inc., Cross-Cultural Consulting, Global Integration Inc., GROVEWELL LLC, Learnlight, Pearson Plc, Udemy Inc., and Wolfestone Translation Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio " Consumer Discretionary Market " Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Workshop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Workshop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Workshop - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Babel Language Consulting Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Babel Language Consulting Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Babel Language Consulting Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Babel Language Consulting Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 49: Coursera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Coursera Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Cross Cultural Consulting

Exhibit 52: Cross Cultural Consulting - Overview



Exhibit 53: Cross Cultural Consulting - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Cross Cultural Consulting - Key offerings

10.7 Global Integration Inc.

10.8 GROVEWELL LLC

Exhibit 58: GROVEWELL LLC - Overview



Exhibit 59: GROVEWELL LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 60: GROVEWELL LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Learnlight

Exhibit 61: Learnlight - Overview



Exhibit 62: Learnlight - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Learnlight - Key offerings

10.10 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 64: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 65: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Udemy Inc.

Exhibit 68: Udemy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Udemy Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Udemy Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Wolfestone Translation Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Wolfestone Translation Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Wolfestone Translation Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Wolfestone Translation Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 75: Research Methodology



Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 77: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 78: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio