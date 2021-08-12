Cross-cultural Training Market: Babel Language Consulting Ltd. and Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio
Aug 12, 2021, 17:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The cross-cultural training market is poised to grow by USD 1.46 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6.57% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the dominant vendors including Babel Language Consulting Ltd. (UK), Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd. (UK), Coursera Inc. (US), Cross Cultural Consulting (Belgium), Global Integration Inc. (US), GROVEWELL LLC (US), Learnlight (UK), Pearson Plc (UK), Udemy Inc. (US), and Wolfestone Translation Ltd.(UK).
The report identifies the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in expatriate assignments and the growth of SMBs in the corporate market are other crucial factors anticipated to accelerate the market toward registering considerable growth. However, costs associated with inconsistent cross-cultural training are likely to hinder the market growth in the long run.
The cross-cultural training market covers the following areas:
Cross-cultural Training Market Sizing
Cross-cultural Training Market Forecast
Cross-cultural Training Market Analysis
This cross-cultural training market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This research report classifies the market by deployment (workshop and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
The workshop deployment segment held the largest market size in 2020 and the report offers further analysis on the key factors leading this segment to maintain its market position during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America with the US being the key contributing economy in the region to the overall market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Workshop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Babel Language Consulting Ltd.
- Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd.
- Coursera Inc.
- Cross Cultural Consulting
- Global Integration Inc.
- GROVEWELL LLC
- Learnlight
- Pearson Plc
- Udemy Inc.
- Wolfestone Translation Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
