Cross-cultural Training Market to grow by USD 1,802.14 million from 2022 to 2027|Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is one of the drivers -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cross-cultural training market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,802.14 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.05% according to Technavio.

Vendors : 15+, Including Aperian Global Inc., Babel Language Consulting, Commisceo Global Consulting, Coursera Inc., Creative Culture Ltd., Cultural Savvy and Joyce Millet , Dwellworks LLC, ELM Learning, Global Business Culture, Global Integration Inc., Global Training Partners, Learnlight Software S.L.U., Pearson Plc, PRISM International Inc., RW3 LLC, Smart Culture, The London School of English, Udemy Inc., and Wolfestone Translation Ltd. among others

Vendors: 15+, Including Aperian Global Inc., Babel Language Consulting, Commisceo Global Consulting, Coursera Inc., Creative Culture Ltd., Cultural Savvy and Joyce Millet, Dwellworks LLC, ELM Learning, Global Business Culture, Global Integration Inc., Global Training Partners, Learnlight Software S.L.U., Pearson Plc, PRISM International Inc., RW3 LLC, Smart Culture, The London School of English, Udemy Inc., and Wolfestone Translation Ltd. among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Deployment (Workshop and Online), end-user (Large enterprise, and small and medium enterprise), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Major Drivers

The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is the major factor notably driving the market growth

for any organization, especially for companies that have a footprint in many countries across the world, cross-cultural training is considered one of the major expenses.

With respect to cross-cultural perspectives, the overall productivity of a company depends to a large extent on how well new employees are trained.

Thus, organizations across the world are largely adopting advanced and cost-effective ways of delivering cross-cultural training to their workers.

Cross-cultural training market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Cross-cultural training market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Aperian Global Inc., Babel Language Consulting, Commisceo Global Consulting, Coursera Inc., Creative Culture Ltd., Cultural Savvy and Joyce Millet, Dwellworks LLC, ELM Learning, Global Business Culture, Global Integration Inc., Global Training Partners, Learnlight Software S.L.U., Pearson Plc, PRISM International Inc., RW3 LLC, Smart Culture, The London School of English, Udemy Inc., and Wolfestone Translation Ltd.

Significant Trend

The gamification of content is an emerging trend supporting market growth.

The integration of smart devices such as tablets and smartphones, computers, TVs, and gaming consoles is not the only way to communicate or connect with employees.

Moreover, cross-cultural training is a kind of training generally practiced by corporates to train their employees regarding the various cultures of countries other than their own.

The cross-cultural training industry is anticipated to grow at a constant rate with corporates offering a lot of attention in the area of gamification of training.

Key challenges

The high costs associated with expatriate training failure are a major challenge that may hinder the cross-cultural training market growth.

The deployment of expatriate managers by business leaders is expensive. The costs associated with such deployments may be in millions of dollars if expatriates fail at their assignments.

Such factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Cross-cultural Training Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cross-cultural training market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cross-cultural training market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cross-cultural training market across North America, Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cross-cultural training market vendors

Cross-cultural Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,802.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aperian Global Inc., Babel Language Consulting, Commisceo Global Consulting, Coursera Inc., Creative Culture Ltd., Cultural Savvy and Joyce Millet, Dwellworks LLC, ELM Learning, Global Business Culture, Global Integration Inc., Global Training Partners, Learnlight Software S.L.U., Pearson Plc, PRISM International Inc., RW3 LLC, Smart Culture, The London School of English, Udemy Inc., and Wolfestone Translation Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

