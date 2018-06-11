Cross-Flow Membrane Market Will Grow Due to Rise in Demand for Pure and Drinkable Water Across the World: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Cross-Flow Membrane Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the estimated period. Cross-flow membrane is termed as one of the efficient and sustainable alternatives for water purification techniques. Cross-flow membranes are particularly intended to resolve the existing limitations faced by the water industry and distilleries worldwide. It enables the mechanism in which the feed is put through the surface of membrane in a consistent turbulent flow. The flow then minimizes the cost of cleaning with the membrane and also augments the lifespan of membrane. The difference in pressure across the system enables the low concentration particles to go through the membrane while the flow enables passing of high concentration particles.

Commercially, this technique is adopted across the world which also demonstrates the important role in water sustainability and energy. Cross-flow membrane market is driven by factors such as rising concerns for water scarcity and depreciation in water resources and tremendous investments for wastewater disposal signifies the rise in demand for pure and drinkable water across the world. Also, rise in changing lifestyle and adaptation towards modernization drives the growth of oil and gas, power generation, manufacturing, steel and other verticals.

Based on segmentation by application, the cross-flow membrane includes manufacturing, water treatment, energy, food and beverage industry. Based on segmentation by product, the cross-flow membrane market is segmented into reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, microfiltration and ultrafiltration.

Geographically, cross-flow membrane market spans North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle-East and Africa. North America, Western Europe and Japan is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR owing to technological innovation with rise in efficacy and stringent norms by government. APEJ and Latin America market will also witness a higher growth due to the rise in industrial investment due to rapid development of economies.

The key players in the cross-flow membrane market include OSMO membrane system, GE, Dow Chemical company, Evoqua Water TechnologieslcyeneInc, GEA Group, Parker Domnick hunter, Porex Filtration Group, WesTech Engineering Inc, Atech Innovations GmbH, De Nora Water Technologies.

This report studies Cross-flow Membrane in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Siemens Water Technologies

• GEA Filtration

• OSMO Membrane Systems

• Koch Membrane Systems

• TAMI Industries

• Veolia Water Technologies

• Dow

• GE

• Evoqua Water Technologies

• Applied Membrane

• EMD Millipore

• Graver Technologies

• Pall Corporation

• SpinTek

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Cross-flow Membrane in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

