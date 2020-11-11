Cross-Industry Convergence and 5G Spark Future Innovations in Mobility Technology, finds Frost & Sullivan

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/4ub

"Technology is emerging as the centerpiece in mobility. The focus is shifting from operators and business models toward developing technology capabilities. Advanced technologies, such as APIs, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud platforms, mobility service platforms, V2X and V2G technologies, and predictive modeling are starting to shape new mobility," said Abhishek Iyer, Research Analyst. "The interest shown by ICT companies and start-ups towards connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) mobility has initiated a multi-industry convergence towards mobility technologies. However, a singular approach towards these aspects is restrictive in terms of capturing the huge potential that exists. The collective involvement of participants with varied capabilities is essential towards solving the future mobility equation."

Iyer added: "As technology evolves, services are becoming more complex and nuanced. New opportunities can be found in areas such as fleet orchestration, mobility planning and designing, and seamless transition from human-driven to autonomous fleets. Also, 5G networks will play a crucial role in the advancement of future shared, automated, and connected vehicles. Omnipresent wireless networks that have extensive coverage, high data transfer speeds, and low latency will drive the advancements in highly connected shared mobility technologies."

For further revenue opportunities, market participants should explore these strategic recommendations:

Providers of future mobility solutions and services must leverage and continue to build on their core technological strengths to capture underlying growth opportunities effectively.

to capture underlying growth opportunities effectively. While the fastest route to gaining access to these technologies is through mergers and acquisitions , companies should develop a strategic roadmap to lay out a clear picture of how their existing core expertise would integrate with the acquisition of new technology capabilities to drive innovation further.

, companies should develop a strategic roadmap to lay out a clear picture of how their existing core expertise would integrate with the acquisition of new technology capabilities to drive innovation further. Extensive collaboration among long-standing participants from the automotive and technology sector along with the value provided by new mobility technology suppliers is required to enable disruption in the evolving landscape. This collaboration becomes even more essential for existing companies to survive and thrive over the next decade, which is expected to change the face of mobility as we see it.

among long-standing participants from the automotive and technology sector along with the value provided by new mobility technology suppliers is required to enable disruption in the evolving landscape. This collaboration becomes even more essential for existing companies to survive and thrive over the next decade, which is expected to change the face of mobility as we see it. Success in the mobility technology ecosystem will depend on the development of new business models and revenue strategies, which can harness the potential of cross-industry expertise and incorporate them into mobility technology solutions and services. While the necessary focus on CASE is absolute, a well-defined and timely approach toward it will stand to make the difference.

Strategic Insight into the Future of the Global Mobility Technology Market is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Automotive and Transportation Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Strategic Insight into the Future of the Global Mobility Technology Market

MF7F-18

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Global Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

