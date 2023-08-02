Cross Lake Partners, GreenPointe Developers, and Rivers Residential Announce Completion of The Easton Riverview, a 300-Unit Multifamily Complex in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Lake Partners, GreenPointe Developers, and Rivers Residential proudly announce the completion of The Easton Riverview, a luxury apartment complex in Riverview, Fla. With spaces that emphasize community, sophistication and technology, residences at The Easton Riverview are a fresh experience for modern living in Tampa. Adjacent to a Publix-anchored retail center and minutes from I-75, the 300-unit complex offers convenient access to major employers and popular retail. The Easton Riverview began leasing in October 2022 and is now over 95% leased.

The Easton Riverview

"The Easton Riverview provides high-end apartment living in a submarket easily commutable to several major job nodes. We have witnessed the growth in the South Hillsborough submarket first-hand over the past 15 years through our master-planned community development work, and we continue to believe in this submarket for the long-term" said Jon Shumaker, Co-Founder of Cross Lake Partners.

"The GreenPointe team is proud of what we have achieved at The Easton Riverview," said Jim McGowan, Regional President, GreenPointe Developers. "With a premier location, modern residences featuring top-of-the-line finishes and best-in-class residential amenities, this community sets a new standard for multifamily residential developments in Hillsborough County."

Available units range from one- to three-bedroom apartment homes. Each residence features 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and spacious kitchen islands with granite countertops, electronic entry system, smart thermostats, walk-in closets, washer and dryer, oversized windows, and a large patio or balcony.

The pet-friendly community has a 24-hour fitness center with yoga room, poolside cabanas and charging stations, a fully equipped conference room and Wi-Fi in common areas. Additional amenities include a variety of community gathering spots, two dog parks with dog spa, coffee bar lounge, EV charging stations and on-site storage units are also available. The Easton Riverview is controlled-access and offers 24-hour maintenance.

For more information, visit www.theeastonriverview.com or call (844) 710-1170.

About Cross Lake Partners

Cross Lake Partners is an independent, privately held real estate investment firm based in New York City with approximately $1 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.crosslakepartners.com.

About GreenPointe Developers, LLC

GreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings with extensive real estate market data and analytical systems to rapidly assess real estate values and challenges. More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com or (904) 996-2485.

About Rivers Residential

Rivers Residential was founded in 2006 by John Mears, who previously served as Executive Vice President of Post Properties for 11 years.

