Cross-Laminated Timber Global Market Report 2023: Decreased Structure Construction Time Bolsters Demand

The global cross-laminated timber market size reached 2,105,690 Cubic Metres in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 4,241,413 Cubic Metres by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.38% during 2022-2028.



Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product that is rapidly gaining popularity across the globe as a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel construction in commercial and multi-residential applications. The system consists of multilayer panels made from solid wood boards stacked crosswise and glued together. The cross-laminated configuration improves rigidity, dimensional stability, and mechanical properties. Structurally, CLT offers performance comparable to concrete or steel, with panels suitable for use as walls, floors, roofs and other applications.



CLT panels are strong and stiff, which allows them to be used in a wide range of applications. The use of CLT panels has become a successful and popular method of construction in Europe since it was first introduced during the early 1990's. It is currently used for all kinds of structures ranging from houses, barns, powerline towers, churches and bridges to high-rise apartment and office buildings, adding visibility and reputation to the system.



Global Cross Laminated Timber Industry Drivers:



The structures built with cross laminated timber require shorter period of construction time than traditional construction materials such as concrete and bricks. This is largely attributed to its light weight nature and easy and fast installation. Due to the faster construction time and cheaper built up costs, CLT offers a cheaper alternative over other popular construction material such as precast concrete to the building industry.



CLT can be used for an entire building or any combination of wall, floor/ceiling and roof applications. Its light weight and other characteristics make it highly adaptable to different types of projects, designs and site conditions like soft soils or tight proximity to neighbouring buildings. CLT elements can also be combined with other building materials which provides more flexibility in design, style and finish architecture. Moreover, any change in CLT can be made on site with simple tools.



Cross laminated timber since its inception has been largely confined to Europe. However, due to the increasing awareness about its advantages over other traditional construction material, architects and other stakeholders in the building industry in several markets such as China, Japan, United States, Canada, Australia, NewZealand, etc., are now considering cross laminated timber as a building material for their projects.



Cross laminated timber, over the years, has been mainly used as a building material in constructing low to mid rise buildings which mainly includes educational institutes and residential buildings. However, due to recent technical advancement, now structures up to 10 storeys can be built using cross laminated timber. Therefore, due to this technical advancement coupled with the aesthetic value that CLT adds to a structure, several construction companies are considering this product to build large commercial spaces.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cross-laminated timber market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on application, product type, element type, raw material type, bonding method, panel layers, adhesive type, press type, storey class and application type.



Breakup by Application:

Residential

Educational Institutes

Government/Public Buildings

Commercial Spaces

Breakup by Product Type:

Custom CLT

Blank CLT

Breakup by Element Type:

Wall Panels

Flooring Panels

Roofing Slabs

Others

Breakup by Raw Material Type:

Spruce

Pine

Fir

Others

Breakup by Bonding Method:

Adhesively Bonded

Mechanically Fastened

Breakup by Panel Layers:





3-Ply

5-Ply

7-Ply

Others

Breakup by Adhesive Type:

PUR (Polyurethane)

PRF (Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde)

MUF (Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde)

Others

Breakup by Press Type:

Hydraulic Press

Vacuum Press

Pneumatic Press

Others

Breakup by Storey Class:

Low-Rise Buildings (1-4 Storeys)

Mid-Rise Buildings (5-10 Storeys)

High-Rise Buildings (More than 10 Storeys)

Breakup by Application Type:

Structural Applications

Non-Structural Applications

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Cross Laminated Timber Industry



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market by Application



8 Market by Product Type



9 Market by Element Type



10 Market by Raw Material Type



11 Market by Bonding Method



12 Market by Panel Layers



13 Market by Adhesive Type



14 Market by Press Type



15 Market by Storey Class



16 Market by Application Type



17 Competitive Landscape



18 Global Cross Laminated Timber Industry: Environmental Impact/Benefit Analysis



19 Global Cross Laminated Timber Industry: Financial Impact/Benefit Analysis



20 Cross Laminated Timber Manufacturing Process



21 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



22 Loans and Financial Assistance



23 Project Economics



24 Key Player Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Stora Enso

KLH

Binderholz

Mayr Melnhof

Hasslacher

XLam Limited

Sterling Lumber

Shilliger Holz AG

Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

Structurlam

SmartLam

Meiken Lamwood Corp.

