Cross-Laminated Timber: Global Market Study, 2019 - Industry Performance, Recent Trends, and Key Market Drivers & Challenges
Apr 23, 2019, 14:15 ET
The global cross-laminated timber market reached a value of US$ 664 Million in 2018. The market value is further expected to reach US$ 1,457 Million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019-2024.
This report provides a deep insight into the global cross-laminated timber market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a cross-laminated timber manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.
Market Drivers
The structures built with cross laminated timber require shorter period of construction time than traditional construction materials such as concrete and bricks. This is largely attributed to its light weight nature and easy and fast installation. Due to the faster construction time and cheaper built up costs, CLT offers a cheaper alternative over other popular construction material such as precast concrete to the building industry.
CLT can be used for an entire building or any combination of wall, floor/ceiling and roof applications. Its light weight and other characteristics make it highly adaptable to different types of projects, designs and site conditions like soft soils or tight proximity to neighbouring buildings. CLT elements can also be combined with other building materials which provides more flexibility in design, style and finish architecture. Moreover, any change in CLT can be made on site with simple tools.
Cross laminated timber since its inception has been largely confined to Europe. However, due to the increasing awareness about its advantages over other traditional construction material, architects and other stakeholders in the building industry in several markets such as China, Japan, United States, Canada, Australia, NewZealand, etc., are now considering cross laminated timber as a building material for their projects.
Cross laminated timber, over the years, has been mainly used as a building material in constructing low to mid rise buildings which mainly includes educational institutes and residential buildings. However, due to recent technical advancement, now structures up to 10 storeys can be built using cross laminated timber. Therefore, due to this technical advancement coupled with the aesthetic value that CLT adds to a structure, several construction companies are considering this product to build large commercial spaces.
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cross Laminated Timber Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Price Analysis
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Element Type
5.8 Market Breakup by Raw Material Type
5.9 Market Breakup by Bonding Method
5.10 Market Breakup by Panel Layers
5.11 Market Breakup by Press Type
5.12 Market Breakup by Adhesive Type
5.13 Market Breakup by Storey Class
5.14 Market Breakup by Application Type
5.15 Market Forecast
5.16 SWOT Analysis
5.17 Value Chain Analysis
5.18 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.19 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 Europe
6.2 North America
6.3 Asia-Pacific
7 Market by Application
7.1 Residential
7.2 Educational Institutes
7.3 Government/Public Buildings
7.4 Commercial Spaces
8 Market by Product Type
8.1 Custom CLT
8.2 Blank CLT
9 Market by Element Type
9.1 Wall Panels
9.2 Flooring Panels
9.3 Roofing Slabs
9.4 Others
10 Market by Raw Material Type
10.1 Spruce
10.2 Pine
10.3 Fir
10.4 Others
11 Market by Bonding Method
11.1 Adhesive Bonded
11.2 Mechanically Fastened
12 Market by Panel Layers
12.1 3-Ply
12.2 5-Ply
12.3 7-Ply
12.4 Others
13 Market by Adhesive Type
13.1 PUR (Polyurethane)
13.2 PRF (Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde)
13.3 MUF (Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde)
13.4 Others
14 Market by Press Type
14.1 Hydraulic Press
14.2 Vacuum Press
14.3 Pneumatic Press
14.4 Others
15 Market by Storey Class
15.1 Low-Rise Buildings (1-4 Storeys)
15.2 Mid-Rise Buildings (5-10 Storeys)
15.3 High-Rise Buildings (More than 10 Storeys)
16 Market by Application Type
16.1 Structural Applications
16.2 Non-Structural Applications
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Competitive Structure
17.2 Production Capacities of Key Players
18 Global Cross Laminated Timber Industry: Environmental Impact/Benefit Analysis
19 Global Cross Laminated Timber Industry: Financial Impact/Benefit Analysis
20 Cross Laminated Timber Manufacturing Process
20.1 Product Overview
20.2 Detailed Process Flow
20.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
20.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
21 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
21.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
21.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
21.3 Plant Layout
21.4 Plant Machinery
21.5 Machinery Pictures
21.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
21.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
21.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
21.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
21.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
21.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
21.12 Other Capital Investments
22 Loans and Financial Assistance
23 Project Economics
23.1 Capital Cost of the Project
23.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
23.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
23.4 Income Projections
23.5 Expenditure Projections
23.6 Taxation and Depreciation
23.7 Financial Analysis
23.8 Profit Analysis
24 Key Player Profiles
24.1 Stora Enso
24.2 KLH
24.3 Binderholz
24.4 Mayr Melnhof
24.5 Hasslacher
24.6 XLam Limited
24.7 Sterling Lumber
24.8 Shilliger Holz AG
24.9 B & K Structures
24.10 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG
24.11 Structurlam
24.12 SmartLam
24.13 Meiken Lamwood Corp.
