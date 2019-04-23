Cross-Laminated Timber: Global Market Study, 2019 - Industry Performance, Recent Trends, and Key Market Drivers & Challenges

DUBLIN, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cross-Laminated Timber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cross-laminated timber market reached a value of US$ 664 Million in 2018. The market value is further expected to reach US$ 1,457 Million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global cross-laminated timber market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a cross-laminated timber manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

Market Drivers

The structures built with cross laminated timber require shorter period of construction time than traditional construction materials such as concrete and bricks. This is largely attributed to its light weight nature and easy and fast installation. Due to the faster construction time and cheaper built up costs, CLT offers a cheaper alternative over other popular construction material such as precast concrete to the building industry.

CLT can be used for an entire building or any combination of wall, floor/ceiling and roof applications. Its light weight and other characteristics make it highly adaptable to different types of projects, designs and site conditions like soft soils or tight proximity to neighbouring buildings. CLT elements can also be combined with other building materials which provides more flexibility in design, style and finish architecture. Moreover, any change in CLT can be made on site with simple tools.

Cross laminated timber since its inception has been largely confined to Europe. However, due to the increasing awareness about its advantages over other traditional construction material, architects and other stakeholders in the building industry in several markets such as China, Japan, United States, Canada, Australia, NewZealand, etc., are now considering cross laminated timber as a building material for their projects.

Cross laminated timber, over the years, has been mainly used as a building material in constructing low to mid rise buildings which mainly includes educational institutes and residential buildings. However, due to recent technical advancement, now structures up to 10 storeys can be built using cross laminated timber. Therefore, due to this technical advancement coupled with the aesthetic value that CLT adds to a structure, several construction companies are considering this product to build large commercial spaces.

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cross Laminated Timber Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Element Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Raw Material Type

5.9 Market Breakup by Bonding Method

5.10 Market Breakup by Panel Layers

5.11 Market Breakup by Press Type

5.12 Market Breakup by Adhesive Type

5.13 Market Breakup by Storey Class

5.14 Market Breakup by Application Type

5.15 Market Forecast

5.16 SWOT Analysis

5.17 Value Chain Analysis

5.18 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.19 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Europe

6.2 North America

6.3 Asia-Pacific



7 Market by Application

7.1 Residential

7.2 Educational Institutes

7.3 Government/Public Buildings

7.4 Commercial Spaces



8 Market by Product Type

8.1 Custom CLT

8.2 Blank CLT



9 Market by Element Type

9.1 Wall Panels

9.2 Flooring Panels

9.3 Roofing Slabs

9.4 Others



10 Market by Raw Material Type

10.1 Spruce

10.2 Pine

10.3 Fir

10.4 Others



11 Market by Bonding Method

11.1 Adhesive Bonded

11.2 Mechanically Fastened



12 Market by Panel Layers

12.1 3-Ply

12.2 5-Ply

12.3 7-Ply

12.4 Others



13 Market by Adhesive Type

13.1 PUR (Polyurethane)

13.2 PRF (Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde)

13.3 MUF (Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde)

13.4 Others



14 Market by Press Type

14.1 Hydraulic Press

14.2 Vacuum Press

14.3 Pneumatic Press

14.4 Others



15 Market by Storey Class

15.1 Low-Rise Buildings (1-4 Storeys)

15.2 Mid-Rise Buildings (5-10 Storeys)

15.3 High-Rise Buildings (More than 10 Storeys)



16 Market by Application Type

16.1 Structural Applications

16.2 Non-Structural Applications



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Competitive Structure

17.2 Production Capacities of Key Players



18 Global Cross Laminated Timber Industry: Environmental Impact/Benefit Analysis



19 Global Cross Laminated Timber Industry: Financial Impact/Benefit Analysis



20 Cross Laminated Timber Manufacturing Process

20.1 Product Overview

20.2 Detailed Process Flow

20.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

20.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



21 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

21.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

21.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

21.3 Plant Layout

21.4 Plant Machinery

21.5 Machinery Pictures

21.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

21.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

21.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

21.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

21.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

21.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

21.12 Other Capital Investments



22 Loans and Financial Assistance



23 Project Economics

23.1 Capital Cost of the Project

23.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

23.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

23.4 Income Projections

23.5 Expenditure Projections

23.6 Taxation and Depreciation

23.7 Financial Analysis

23.8 Profit Analysis



24 Key Player Profiles

24.1 Stora Enso

24.2 KLH

24.3 Binderholz

24.4 Mayr Melnhof

24.5 Hasslacher

24.6 XLam Limited

24.7 Sterling Lumber

24.8 Shilliger Holz AG

24.9 B & K Structures

24.10 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

24.11 Structurlam

24.12 SmartLam

24.13 Meiken Lamwood Corp.



