Cross-Laminated Timber Industry to Gain New Manufacturing Facility in Oregon's Mid-Willamette Valley

Mass timber construction growth sparks supply chain expansion: Timberlab and Swinerton respond by adding manufacturing capabilities to its portfolio.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Timberlab Inc. (Timberlab), a subsidiary of Swinerton Incorporated (Swinerton) and leading national provider of holistic mass timber systems, unveils its plans to construct and operate a state-of-the-art cross-laminated timber (CLT) manufacturing facility in Oregon's mid-Willamette region. This strategic initiative represents a significant milestone in the firm's mission to accelerate the mainstream adoption of mass timber construction across the United States, providing a low-carbon and renewable material for the construction industry.

Holgate Library Mass Timber Structure, Portland, OR Photo by: FLOR Projects Hidden Creek Community Center, Hillsboro, OR. Photo by: Jeremy Bittermann

"Timberlab's objective has been to remove pinch points in the mass timber industry so that timber structures are affordable and widely usable in the U.S. construction market," states Timberlab President Chris Evans. "Over the last four years, we have added two CNC facilities in Portland, OR, and Greenville, SC, focused on expanding the supply chain for mass timber. The increase in mass timber demand, coupled with our successes over the last seven years, is driving us to continue to expand the supply chain by adding our new CLT manufacturing facility in Oregon."

Supported by an investment from Swinerton, plans for the 250,000-square-foot CLT manufacturing facility is poised to support the growing demand for sustainable construction alternatives nationwide. With an anticipated annual output of 100,000 cubic meters of finished CLT products, the facility will integrate automated processes and is expected to create 100 manufacturing jobs at full capacity – becoming one of the largest facilities in the U.S. This endeavor and its employment opportunities will contribute to the region's economic development while fostering a skilled workforce dedicated to advancing sustainable construction practices.

The mid-Willamette Valley is the heart of the Pacific Northwest Mass Timber Tech Hub designated by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) in 2023. Timberlab has ongoing collaboration with leading academic research programs at Oregon State University, the University of Oregon, and the Tall Wood Design Institute. Building this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near these resources will drive innovation and position Timberlab, Swinerton, and the State of Oregon as catalysts in mass timber construction.

Swinerton, initially through another subsidiary, Swinerton Builders, has been a pioneer in mass timber construction since 2014 and has continuously pushed industry boundaries through advancements in structural design, engineering, and material procurement. In 2020, the firm's dedication to sustainability and innovation led to the opening of its first mass timber fabrication facility in Portland, OR, and the formal launch of Timberlab in 2021. As mass timber construction continued to grow across the U.S. in 2023, Timberlab expanded its operations by opening an East Coast mass timber fabrication facility in Greenville, SC. The progression into manufacturing aligns seamlessly with both firms' strategic visions and missions.

"As early adopters of mass timber construction, we swiftly recognized the importance of managing the entire supply chain to ensure timely delivery, exceptional quality, and competitive pricing for our clients. Our new CLT manufacturing facility and two existing fabrication facilities bring us significantly closer to our vision," says Swinerton Chief Executive Officer David Callis. "These facilities and our turnkey in-house design, procurement, and detailing services have positioned Timberlab, Swinerton, and the industry to make significant strides toward a sustainable built environment. I am thrilled about what this move means for sustainable construction in the U.S."

About Timberlab

In 2021, Swinerton launched Timberlab, a holistic provider of mass timber systems with in-house timber engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation services for construction projects across the United States. Its mission is to accelerate the mainstream adoption of mass timber in the U.S. commercial construction market to benefit the planet and its people. Timberlab is headquartered in Portland, OR, with a Greenville, SC facility serving East Coast markets. For more information, visit Timberlab.com.

About Swinerton

Swinerton is a 100% employee-owned company recognized nationally since 1888, comprised of Swinerton Builders, Timberlab, Inc., SAK Builders, Inc., MD Builders, Inc., Swinerton Energy, Inc., and Lindgren Development Inc. Swinerton Builders provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Timberlab is a holistic provider of mass timber systems with in-house timber engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation services for construction projects. SAK Builders offers Division 3 concrete services in the Pacific Northwest. MD Builders provides full-service preconstruction, general contracting, and trade subcontracting in Northern California. Swinerton Energy is a leader in premier Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, specializing in projects from clean energy generation to industrial process facilities. Lindgren Development is the real estate and project development and financing arm of Swinerton. For more information, visit: https://swinerton.com/

SOURCE Timberlab